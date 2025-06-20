Ed Sheeran Unveils “Drive” from F1: The Album Release

Ed Sheeran has unveiled a stirring new track titled “Drive,” which is part of the eagerly anticipated ‘F1: The Album’. The song is being released ahead of the debut of the film F1: The Movie, featuring Brad Pitt. Both the film and the album, promising a dynamic fusion of music and cinema, are set to launch on June 27.

Ed Sheeran’s New Collaboration

On Thursday, Ed Sheeran dropped “Drive,” a song that promises to captivate listeners with its impressive lineup of contributing artists. Produced by John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, the track features Mayer on guitar, along with Foo Fighters’ drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Pino Paladino, and keyboardist Rami Jaffee. Additionally, Slatkin contributes on keyboards and drum programming, adding layers to the song’s engaging sound.

A Stellar Production Team

‘F1: The Album’ is a product of the renowned Atlantic Records, guided by the expertise of the west coast president Kevin Weaver. Weaver has an impressive portfolio, including soundtracks for Barbie The Album, Twisters: The Album, The Greatest Showman, and others. Brandon Davis, co-head of Pop/Rock A&R, and Joseph Khoury, SVP of A&R/marketing, also lent their skills to shape this album. Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, along with music supervisors David Taylor and Jake Voulgarides, have also played integral roles in the album’s production.

A Star-Studded Soundtrack

Ed Sheeran joins an impressive roster of artists featured on the soundtrack for ‘F1: The Album’, including Doja Cat, Rosé, Chris Stapleton, Roddy Rich, Myke Towers, Tate McRae, Burna Boy, and RAYE. This eclectic mix of artists ensures a rich and varied musical experience that is set to complement the high-octane drama of F1: The Movie.

An Exciting Cinematic Experience

F1: The Movie features Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former F1 driver making a comeback to mentor young talent Joshua Pearce, portrayed by Damson Idris. The film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem, under the direction of Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger. F1 champion Lewis Hamilton contributes as a producer, bringing authenticity to this thrilling racing narrative.

Fans can pre-order ‘F1: The Album’ in anticipation of its release on June 27, coinciding with the film’s theatrical debut, ensuring an unforgettable blend of sight and sound for audiences worldwide.