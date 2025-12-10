Animatronic Band Joins Clipse and Tyler, the Creator for Dinner

In a unique blend of music and eccentric visuals, Clipse and Tyler, the Creator have teamed up once more, this time in a whimsical music video for their single "P.O.V." Directed by Cole Bennett, the video features the artists dining with an animatronic band, creating an unforgettable spectacle. This creative endeavor underscores Clipse’s return to the music scene and highlights their latest album, Let God Sort Em Out.

An Unconventional Performance

The music video for “P.O.V.”, directed by Cole Bennett, captivates audiences with its quirky setting. Pusha T and Malice, the dynamic duo of Clipse, are seen seated in a dining hall amidst an array of red wine glasses and white napkins. Tyler, the Creator, further energizes the scene by jumping onto the table during his guest verse. As they perform, an animatronic band provides an unexpected backdrop, turning the artists into the audience for once.

Behind the Scenes Creativity

Produced by Jack Turner from Jack’s Animatronics Warehouse, the video marks Clipse’s striking return to the music world. “Unreal experience bringing the show out to New Jersey for the return of @clipse,” Turner shared on Instagram. The single “P.O.V.” is part of *Let God Sort Em Out*, Clipse’s first album since their 2009 release, *Til the Casket Drops*.

Critical Acclaim

The album, *Let God Sort Em Out*, has earned significant praise, making the wait worthwhile. Rolling Stone not only named it the best hip-hop album of 2025 but also positioned it as the eighth best overall album of the year. Their review highlighted Clipse’s unwavering dedication to lyrical excellence, describing “P.O.V.” as a prime example of their exceptional wordplay.

A Notable Collaboration

Commenting on the collaboration, Tyler, the Creator expressed his excitement to Zane Lowe, saying, “Just pressing play and hearing your voice on a Clipse album. I don’t think folks know the weight that shit really got. I got Grammys, I got whips, I done did it all. That might be top eight moments of my life.” This acknowledgment reflects the gravitas of working with Clipse on an album that has received extensive acclaim.

Recognition and Honors

*Let God Sort Em Out* has been nominated for five awards at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. This recognition underscores the impact and artistic merit of Clipse’s latest offering in a competitive landscape.