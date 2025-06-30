Amman Film Festival: A Unique Journey Beyond Scripts

The Amman International Film Festival stands out in a world obsessed with glitz and premieres, focusing instead on authenticity and storytelling. As the festival gains recognition, it offers a unique platform for emerging voices and local talent, driven by a mission to nurture Jordan’s cinematic ecosystem and honor sincere narratives.

Commitment to Authentic Storytelling

While many festivals chase glamour, the Amman International Film Festival emphasizes cinema’s essence. “We are not really after glamor,” says festival director Nada Doumani. This year, in solidarity with Gaza, there will be no red carpet, aligning with the festival’s dedication to sincerity and storytelling.

“A World Unscripted”: Reflecting Reality

This year’s theme, “A World Unscripted,” mirrors the uncertain reality influencing today’s cinema. One program highlight is From Ground Zero, featuring five short documentaries from Gaza. As Doumani notes, “These aren’t films about Gaza. They’re made by people living it.” The films showcase life’s resilience amid chaos, with stories of survival and hope.

Celebrating a Cultural Kinship

In a first, Ireland has been named the country of honor, celebrating a shared storytelling tradition. Filmmaker Jim Sheridan will be honored, with films like “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” featured, underscoring cinema as a unifying force.

Bringing Cinema to the People

The Boulevard Screenings, now a staple, will play short films in Amman’s Abdali district, inviting new audiences to experience cinema. Doumani aims to expand these screenings nationwide, fostering a love for film across Jordan.

Supporting New Voices

The festival’s focus on debut works highlights its commitment to fresh talent. “We want to give space to new voices,” says Doumani, emphasizing a dedication to those who possess urgent stories to tell.

Amman Film Industry Days and Beyond

The industry platform, AFID, returns with pitching forums and development labs, offering Arab filmmakers mentorship and international exposure. Sessions range from a scoring masterclass to a workshop on AI in filmmaking, exploring both creative and ethical dimensions.

This year’s AFID includes world premieres like “Simsim” and “Khartoum,” reflecting urgent, first-person narratives. Though themes are not rigidly defined, a clear focus on urgency, resistance, and honesty emerges through these compelling works.

For those seeking deep, transformative stories rather than red carpet glamour, the Amman International Film Festival offers a profound experience that showcases the heart and soul of a changing region.