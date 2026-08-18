American Black Film Festival 2027 Moves to Los Angeles

The American Black Film Festival (ABFF) is set to make a significant transition in its 31st edition, moving from Miami, where it has called home for the past 24 years, to Los Angeles. The festival is scheduled to run from May 20 to 23, 2027, promising an array of events that celebrate Black filmmaking and storytelling.

New Venues and Experiences

ABFF 2027 will leverage the greater Los Angeles area for its programming, with screenings at AMC’s Grove location and marquee events hosted at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills will become the hub for industry programming, while community activations will take place at the Original Farmers Market, fostering engagement between filmmakers and audiences alike.

Celebrating Growth and Opportunity

“For more than three decades, we’ve built ABFF with the belief that access can change the trajectory of a career and that creating space for new voices strengthens our entire industry,” said Jeff Friday, founder of ABFF and CEO of festival coordinator NICE CROWD. He emphasized the importance of continuing to push forward, stating, “As we look to the future, our responsibility is to keep pushing forward, expanding what’s possible, and creating greater opportunities for the next generation of storytellers. That’s what this next chapter represents.”

Exciting New Programming Features

The upcoming edition introduces several new programs. Among these is the ABFF First Look: The Studio Showcase, which provides a platform for studios, independent filmmakers, and streaming services to present their upcoming projects. In addition, ABFF Sports will examine the intersection of sports, media, and entertainment, while the noncompetitive film section ‘Crossroads’ will make its debut, spotlighting narratives that explore identity, culture, and belonging.

A Community-Driven Festival

Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD, remarked on the spirit of community that has defined ABFF over the years. “ABFF has always been defined by the people who come together and the sense of community we’ve built over the years,” she said. “As we look ahead, we want to build on that foundation, creating new opportunities for filmmakers, audiences, industry leaders, and partners to connect while preserving the spirit and sense of belonging that have always made ABFF special.”

Submissions Open for Filmmakers

Submissions for the 31st ABFF are now open, with multiple categories inviting filmmakers to showcase their work:

U.S. Narrative Feature – Highlights feature-length narrative films from U.S.-based filmmakers of African descent. Competing films vie for the Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award, and Performance Award.

– Highlights feature-length narrative films from U.S.-based filmmakers of African descent. Competing films vie for the Grand Jury Prize, Directing Award, and Performance Award. International Narrative Feature – Celebrates global narratives from the Black diaspora, with competing films eligible for the Grand Jury Prize for International Narrative Feature.

– Celebrates global narratives from the Black diaspora, with competing films eligible for the Grand Jury Prize for International Narrative Feature. Documentary Feature – Features documentaries directed by filmmakers of African descent, competing for the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature.

– Features documentaries directed by filmmakers of African descent, competing for the Grand Jury Prize for Documentary Feature. Crossroads – New Section for 2027 – A non-competitive showcase emphasizing diverse narratives that explore American experiences related to identity and resilience.

– New Section for 2027 – A non-competitive showcase emphasizing diverse narratives that explore American experiences related to identity and resilience. Episodic Series – Showcases serialized narratives from filmmakers of African descent, competing for the Grand Jury Prize for Episodic Series.

– Showcases serialized narratives from filmmakers of African descent, competing for the Grand Jury Prize for Episodic Series. Voices of Culture – Selection by invitation or internal curation only – Displays short-form works enriching discussions around culture, identity, and community.

– Selection by invitation or internal curation only – Displays short-form works enriching discussions around culture, identity, and community. The ABFF 9:16 Microdrama Project – A non-competitive showcase focusing on vertical microdrama series created by storytellers of African descent, highlighting new forms of mobile-first storytelling.

– A non-competitive showcase focusing on vertical microdrama series created by storytellers of African descent, highlighting new forms of mobile-first storytelling. HBO® Short Film Award – Now in its 30th year, this award seeks to elevate emerging filmmakers through a competitive selection process. The winning film qualifies for consideration in the Live Action Short Film category of the 100th Academy Awards®.