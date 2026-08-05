Emergency Services Called to Perez Hilton's Miami Home After Disturbing Livestream

Police were called to Perez Hilton’s Miami residence following a concerning TikTok livestream in which the prominent celebrity gossip blogger appeared to be harming himself. The distressing situation prompted multiple calls to the authorities, leading to immediate action from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency Response to a Mental Health Crisis

In graphic footage shared on social media, Hilton seemed to be in a manic state, visibly covered in blood and using an object to injure himself. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies arrived at Hilton’s home after receiving numerous reports regarding the livestreaming of self-harm. Upon assessing the scene, law enforcement officers found Hilton alone and engaged with his family members, deciding to “tactically disengage while continuing to monitor the situation.”

According to a statement from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the priority in such cases is to de-escalate the situation, especially when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis. “Creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication” helps reduce the risk of potentially dangerous encounters and minimizes harm to all parties involved.

Successful Intervention and Medical Attention

Local news station NBC6 reported seeing an individual, believed to be Hilton, being transported by ambulance after the situation was resolved. The sheriff’s office later confirmed to TMZ that he was safely transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Previous Health Struggles and Personal Reflection

This incident comes on the heels of a challenging health journey earlier this year, during which Hilton revealed he was hospitalized for three weeks due to complications from the flu that led to an ulcer, perforation, and ultimately sepsis. In a detailed Instagram video, he described the harrowing experience, including his heart issues and the slow recovery process. “I just want to go home. I just want to be with my babies,” he expressed, reflecting his dedication as a single father of three.

Following his release from the hospital, Hilton shared that he had a profound moment of reflection that led him to feel a strong connection with spirituality. “It was real and this has been life-changing. I’m so grateful,” he stated, expressing excitement about integrating faith into his family’s life, affirming, “I know now” about the presence of God.