Amber Heard Claims She ‘Never Ever Really Felt Much More Lonesome in Her Life’ than on Her Wedding Day to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard called her wedding day to Johnny Depp, “the loneliest of her life,” the court heard.

The starlet, 34, was offering her testimony at Depp’s libel test versus NGN over a 2018 post in The Sun calling him a “wife-beater,” which he vigorously refutes.

She declared they had a fight on her wedding day in 2015 over his supposed substance abuse.

Amber stated: “He had actually slimmed down, and he would undoubtedly go away right into the shower room for extended periods throughout the wedding celebration.

“He was a lot more controlling than ordinary, and he was simply not making good sense a great deal of the moments.

“I tried to smile through it and entertain our guests. But I had never felt more lonely in my life.”

The High Court listened to formerly exactly how the pair’s wedding celebration timetable read: “Seven pm, rehearsal dinner, after dance party and drugs and music.”

Heard declared Depp, 57, was violent before and throughout their marital relationship.

In her witness declaration, she declared Depp intimidated to eliminate on numerous events.

She declares that Depp told her “death was the only way out” of their marital relationship.

Heard stated: “Some occurrences were so extreme that I hesitated he was mosting likely to eliminate me, either deliberately or simply by blowing up and going as well much.

“He threatened to kill me a lot of times, particularly later on in our relationship.”

Heard declared Depp informed her he would kill her if she ever before attempted to leave him…