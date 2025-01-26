Alexander Zverev and the Controversial Allegations: What His Girlfriend Says About Life With the Tennis Star

Alexander Zverev, the well-known German tennis player, is in the spotlight for his strange habits and allegations of domestic violence. Discover details about his personal life, his relationship with Sophia Thomalla, and the controversies that mark his career.

Alexander Zverev, one of the most famous German tennis players, has often been at the center of attention, both for his athletic achievements and for the less pleasant aspects of his personal life. In a recent interview, his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, spoke about the athlete’s annoying habits and the challenges of their relationship. Additionally, Zverev’s past is marked by allegations of domestic violence, which continue to draw criticism and uncomfortable questions.

Zverev’s strange habits, described by his girlfriend

Sophia Thomalla, known for her relationship with Zverev, revealed that one of the tennis player’s nighttime habits has become a source of frustration for her. In an interview with The Sun, Sophia said:

“Every night before bed, he goes to the bathroom three times, a constant back-and-forth. Then he puts the chain on. I feel like crying every night and think: now just come to bed.”

Thomalla described this ritual as a superstition that affects their daily routine.

Allegations of domestic violence

Alexander Zverev’s past is marked by multiple allegations of domestic violence from his former partners Brenda Patea and Olga Sharypova.

The case of Brenda Patea

Brenda, with whom Zverev has a daughter born in March 2021, accused him of physical aggression, including grabbing her by the throat during an argument. Although the court did not find enough evidence to convict him, Zverev paid his former partner £174,000 as part of a settlement.

The accusations of Olga Sharypova

Olga Sharypova, another former partner, claimed that Zverev punched her in the face. After 15 months of investigation, authorities declared that there was insufficient evidence to find him guilty.

In October 2023, Zverev was fined approximately £390,396 but described the decision as “complete nonsense.”

Sporting perspectives and statements after a lost final

On the sporting side, Zverev lost his third Grand Slam final on Sunday, January 26, 2025, being defeated by Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open. At the press conference, Zverev acknowledged the superiority of his opponent:

“Jannik completely outplayed me from the baseline. I serve better than him, but that’s it. He does everything else better than me.”

Shouts interrupt Alexander Zverev’s speech: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda”

Although Zverev was declared not guilty in both cases of domestic violence, public perception remains divided. The shout from the arena was a reminder that these allegations continue to impact his image, even if legally the matter appears to be resolved.

During a speech, Alexander Zverev faced an awkward moment when a woman in the audience shouted: “Australia believes Olya and Brenda.” This reference to his former partners and allegations of domestic violence once again brought attention to his controversial past.