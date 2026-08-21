Alabama Barker and N3on: Prom Pals After Their Feud

Recent developments in the lives of social media influencers Alabama Barker and N3on have sparked much curiosity regarding their relationship status. After a public feud, the two were seen reuniting for a prom event, leading fans to wonder if they are dating again or simply maintaining a friendship.

N3on’s Perspective on Their Relationship

In a June live stream, N3on clarified their status, stating, “We were never dating.” He emphasized that Alabama has “made it very, very, very clear to me that we’re friends.” This indicates a clear boundary that N3on believes has existed in their relationship, despite previous feelings he has expressed towards her.

Unreciprocated Feelings

During the stream, N3on opened up about his feelings, revealing that he had reached out to Alabama, saying, “Yo, I really like you,” but was met with indifference. “She never gave the same energy back,” he noted, expressing his frustration over the situation. He recalled occasions where he would put effort into their connection, only for her to agree to plans but then cancel them every time.

Conflict Over Perceptions

Despite recognizing that Alabama does not share the same feelings for him, N3on has expressed dissatisfaction over how the narrative has unfolded publicly. He took issue with how Alabama portrayed him after he was seen with another woman, stating, “She painted it as if I broke her heart.” This comment suggests that he feels misrepresented following their interactions.

Acceptance of Reality

Ultimately, N3on acknowledged the reality of the situation, admitting, “You can’t force someone to like you, and I accepted that.” His remarks indicate a level of maturity as he processes his feelings and the complexity of their friendship. He concluded, “I don’t know why I’m in this situation for absolutely no reason at all, bro,” reflecting the confusion that often accompanies youthful relationships.