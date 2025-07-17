Aimee Jessiman Leads 360 Management in the U.K.

In a strategic move to strengthen its U.K. operations, Three Six Zero Group, a leading music management company, has appointed Aimee Jessiman as U.K. Head of Management. This development underscores the company’s commitment to global growth and artist development, aligning with its reputation for excellence in the entertainment industry.

Established in 2007 by founder and CEO Mark Gillespie, Three Six Zero Group has consistently represented high-profile acts like Kid Cudi, Jaden, and Willow. With its latest acquisition of rock band Muse, previously managed by Q Prime for over twenty years, the company continues to expand its influential footprint in the music world.

Aimee Jessiman brings a wealth of experience to her new role at Three Six Zero Group. Having worked with international stars such as Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia, Jessiman is set to oversee all facets of artist management under CEO Mark Gillespie’s guidance. Her responsibilities will include mentoring talent managers across the company and spearheading business development in the U.K. division.

“Aimee brings leadership and experience to Three Six Zero and is a valuable asset to our U.K. operation,” stated Gillespie. “I am looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Jessiman expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, saying, “I’m incredibly proud to step into this new role at Three Six Zero and to collaborate with Mark on such an exceptional roster of talent. This is a pivotal time for the company, and I’m deeply motivated by the chance to help shape its future.”

Three Six Zero Group describes itself as an “international management and entertainment partnership company” at the forefront of music, film, television, and digital content. Its offices span major cities including Los Angeles, Miami, and London, reflecting its significant industry presence.

The company’s forward-thinking label, Three Six Zero Recordings, further emphasizes creative freedom and innovation. Initially rooted in electronic music, it has broadened its scope to collaborate with genre-defying artists such as Dom Dolla, f5ve, Willow, and Jaden, creating a platform for music that resonates worldwide.

This appointment marks a new chapter for Three Six Zero as it reinforces its leadership in the music management industry and continues to push boundaries with its diverse roster of talent.