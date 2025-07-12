Kid Cudi Unveils ‘Grave’ Ahead of ‘Free’ Album Release

Kid Cudi Drops New Song ‘Grave’ From Upcoming Album ‘Free‘

Celebrated rapper Kid Cudi has stirred excitement among fans by unveiling “Grave,” a fresh track from his forthcoming album, Free. This announcement was coupled with heartwarming news of his marriage to longtime girlfriend Lola Abecassis Sartore, adding an extra layer of joy to the headlines.

Cudi Reveals Double Delight Adding to the anticipation surrounding his music, Kid Cudi shared the joyous development of his marriage. Fans have eagerly embraced the news, celebrating both his personal and professional milestones.

The Creative Vision Behind “Grave” The newly released “Grave,” accompanied by a striking visual, marks the second single from Free, slated for release on August 22. Crafted by director Samuel Bayer, renowned for iconic videos like Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and the Cranberries’ “Zombie,” the “Grave” video promises a gripping cinematic experience. The single follows “Neverland,” which debuted in May alongside a short film by Ti West, showcased at the Tribeca Film Festival. Both tracks signal a new musical chapter for Cudi, who shares his enthusiasm for the evolving soundscape.

A New Era for Kid Cudi With Free available for preorder, Kid Cudi described the project as the start of “something much bigger,” inviting both loyal followers and new listeners to join this journey. “I’m really proud of this new sound, and I can’t wait for fans—old and new—to experience what’s coming,” Cudi noted.

Love and Celebration in the South of France The rapper further delighted fans by revealing his marriage to Lola Abecassis Sartore in a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, as featured in Vogue. He expressed profound happiness over the union, sharing heartfelt sentiments on social media: “It happened, and I couldn’t be happier. To my wife Lola Mescudi, I love you endlessly.”

As Kid Cudi continues to shape his artistic legacy, the dual announcements of new music and matrimonial bliss offer fans much to celebrate.