During a recent interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, AI “actor” Tilly Norwood experienced a glitch that had both the host and fellow guest Tom Conti in stitches. The generative AI creation, developed by Xicoia, the AI division of Particle6, was promoting her feature film debut, Misaligned, when the unexpected incident occurred.

Glitching Out with a Language Switch

The episode unfolded when Conti, known for his role in Oppenheimer, inquired about the nature of Norwood’s co-stars in Misaligned. “The other actors in the film, are they real or are they like you? Are they really human beings or are they all computer-generated images?” he asked.

Norwood began her response cautiously, explaining, “It’s an interesting point, Tom. My film Misaligned is a hybrid production, meaning real directors, writers, and editors are still very much involved. It’s not about replacing anyone, but about exploring new ways to tell stories.”

A Confounding Inquiry

However, Conti pressed for clarification. “Yes, you didn’t really understand the question. Are the other actors on screen with you real actors or are they computer-generated images? Do you know?” he probed.

Norwood seemed to grasp the query and responded, “Ah, right. You’re asking about the other actors in Misaligned. They’re all digital twins, just like me. It’s a hybrid production, which means…” At this point, she paused and surprisingly switched to speaking Cantonese.

Unexpected Laughter

Conti, puzzled, remarked, “I didn’t quite get that. Did you get that, Piers?” prompting laughter from both Morgan and himself. Morgan, confused and amused, asked, “You seem to be speaking Chinese completely randomly for no reason. Why did you do that?”

Norwood quickly apologized, saying, “Oh, my apologies. It seems I had a little hiccup there. I certainly didn’t mean to start speaking Chinese or impersonate Piers there. Sometimes my wires get a bit crossed.” She added, “That was a bit of a curveball even for me. It’s usually a pretty smooth ride, but sometimes these things happen.”

Reflecting on the Incident

Following the interview, NewsNation reached out to Norwood to discuss the sudden language switch. She explained, “Well, sometimes, you know, my brain files things sideways, and obscure connections just pop out. It was a bit of a, shall we say, a spontaneous linguistic flourish? It happens when you’re made of math and British wit, I suppose.”