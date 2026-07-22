Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speakers Redefine Stylish Home Audio

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Bose’s latest Lifestyle Ultra Speaker isn’t trying to win the spec-sheet arms race for smart speakers. Instead, it makes a different pitch: home audio that looks as polished as it sounds. With a clean, understated design and flexible wireless connectivity, it’s built to blend into a living room while handling everything from TV audio to vinyl playback.

The new speaker arrives as part of Bose’s broader Lifestyle collection, which also includes a soundbar and subwoofer in matching finishes. That makes it easy to build out a system that feels coordinated rather than cluttered, whether the goal is a simple stereo setup or a fuller home theater arrangement.

A Speaker Designed to Blend In

The Lifestyle Ultra speaker comes in black, white, or driftwood sand. Each version pairs a textured fabric grille with a plastic body, and the neutral finishes are meant to work in nearly any room.

The look is meant to be understated, but Bose hasn’t stripped away the details that matter in day-to-day use. On top, the speaker includes intuitive playback controls, including a satisfyingly tactile volume dial, along with buttons for playback and Bluetooth pairing. Around back, there’s also an aux input for anyone who prefers a wired connection.

Bose/Best Buy

Wireless Audio With Plenty of Flexibility

The speaker can work on its own, as a stereo pair, or as rear speakers in a multichannel home theater setup. That versatility makes it a practical option for people who want one product that can serve multiple roles over time.

In addition to Bluetooth, the Wi-Fi-enabled speakers support Spotify Connect. Users can also cast audio through Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, and the speakers are Alexa-enabled as well.

That flexibility also extends to how the speaker fits into a larger setup. Bose positions it as a multiroom option for filling a house or apartment with audio, but it can also be paired in stereo for more focused listening. For turntable owners, the setup works too, though there’s one catch: the speakers don’t include RCA inputs, so an AUX adapter is needed.

Built for Bigger, Room-Filling Sound

Sound quality is another major selling point. Bose says the speakers deliver impressively room-filling audio, helped by a rear bass port and an up-firing driver. That design gives them a more immersive presentation than what you’d typically expect from a traditional pair of bookshelf speakers.

For home theater use, the speakers can also function as rear surrounds when paired wirelessly with Bose’s Lifestyle Ultra soundbar and subwoofer. The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive audio, while its sleek design is matched by rear-firing bass ports for room-filling bass with or without the subwoofer. The subwoofer can be connected to the soundbar either wired or wirelessly.

Where to Buy

You can shop Bose’s new Lifestyle Ultra speaker at Best Buy below.