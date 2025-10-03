Addison Rae Debuts ‘Diet Pepsi’ in Thrilling Fallon Appearance

In a dazzling display of talent and charm, Addison Rae showcased her captivating performance of "Diet Pepsi" on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ This memorable appearance marked a significant moment for the pop singer as she continues to make waves in the music industry. The highlight of the evening was her spirited engagement with the audience, which further solidified her reputation as a multifaceted entertainer.

A Night of Music and Memories

Addison Rae took center stage, adorned in a stunning gold gown, as she delivered an ethereal rendition of “Diet Pepsi.” The vibrant atmosphere only amplified as she seamlessly transitioned into "New York," showcasing her dynamic stage presence by dancing across the floor and onto Jimmy Fallon’s desk.

Insights Into Addison’s Journey

During her conversation with Fallon, Rae opened up about her debut album, Addison, and her reflections on turning 25. "I actually love aging,” she shared with enthusiasm. “I think aging is amazing. Everything just feels like it matters much less when you get older. As long as I’m surviving, I’m good.”

Rae also reminisced about her childhood adventures, particularly a Justin Bieber concert she attended on her birthday. She fondly recalled, "Just seeing him on stage, I was dying. But also just like, ‘Wow, one day that’ll be me up there.’" Despite creative attempts to grab his attention with a chant, she confessed with humor, “It didn’t work. Epic fail.”

The Journey from Teasing to Release

The release of Addison in June was a milestone for Rae, coming a year after she began tantalizing her fans with snippets of new music. The lead single, "Diet Pepsi," was launched in August, followed by the highly anticipated track "Aquamarine." Each release was accompanied by captivating visuals, adding depth to her artistic expression.

New Ventures in Acting

Expanding her horizons, Rae appears in Ryan Murphy’s latest project, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, adding a new dimension to her career. Premiering on Netflix, Rae takes on the role of Evelyn Hartley, showcasing her versatility as she delves into this intense true crime narrative. This project marks her entry into the anthology series landscape, further establishing her presence in the entertainment world.

Addison Rae’s performance on ‘Fallon’ is a testament to her evolving artistry, capturing the attention of audiences worldwide. With her unique blend of music and poise, she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern pop sensation.