9 Exercises: How to Improve Eyesight

Maybe you thought there were exercises only for your body and muscles. But guess what, there are some exercises that help you maintain your eyesight. Few people do such exercises, and from now on you can be one of those people.

We have made up a list with some exercises that help you maintain your eyesight.

Blink for one minute. Blinking improves your blood circulation inside the eyes. Rotate your head in a circular motion and while doing that stare ahead. First, start rotating your head from left to right and then up and down. This exercise is also good for increasing blood circulation. Move your eyes from right to left for a few minutes.

Keep your eyes closed for some time and relax. Darkness helps strengthen the photoreceptor cells in your eyes. Move your gaze in different directions. You can look from left to right, up and down, move your eyes in circles or draw a figure 8 with your eyes.

Close your eyes tight for 3-5 seconds. You should do this exercise 7 times. It does not only increase your circulation, but it also helps to relax your eye muscle. Lightly push against your temples with your fingers. You should repeat this five times and keep the pressure for 2-3 seconds each time.

Close your eyes and slowly move your eyeballs up and down. Repeat this five to ten times.

Strengthen your eyes’ near and far focus.