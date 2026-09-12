60 Minutes Delivers Shocking Insights on Trump Pardons

The 59th season premiere of 60 Minutes is set to feature a segment that delves into Donald Trump’s contentious use of the presidential pardon, a topic that has ignited debate throughout his presidency. This segment, titled “The Pardon Economy,” promises to shine a light on the burgeoning world of lawyers and lobbyists who have transformed the presidential pardon into a controversial enterprise.

Segment Highlights and Context

“Presidents have been pardoning criminals since the time of George Washington. It’s a constitutional power that has been controversial from the start — but perhaps never more so than during the Trump presidency,” the segment description states. Lesley Stahl, a veteran correspondent for 60 Minutes, will lead the investigation, which is produced by Shachar Bar-On and Michael Kaplan.

Premiere Episode Overview

The segment focused on pardons is the third and final story to be unveiled for the premiere episode, following Jon Wertheim’s profile of the Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay, as well as Norah O’Donnell’s exclusive interview with a U.S. pilot who was shot down and later rescued in Iran. Given the focus on Trump, who previously sued CBS over an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, this segment is likely to attract heightened scrutiny.

Changes on the Horizon for 60 Minutes

60 Minutes is experiencing a period of transition under new executive producer Nick Bilton. He is working with familiar correspondents such as Stahl, Bill Whitaker, Wertheim, and O’Donnell while also welcoming new hires to reinvigorate the show post a significant talent exodus. Former CBS News chief Wendy McMahon has predicted that the season premiere will be a “banger,” suggesting the show aims to set a strong tone for the new season, although she hinted that subsequent episodes may present new challenges.

Future Directions