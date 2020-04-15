6 Masks for Healthy and Shiny Hair

Here you can discover six new and effective hair masks you can make at home from natural ingredients without spending a fortune. If you want to have healthier hair that will shine, then you must try these hair masks.

You can obtain these hair masks in just a few minutes, and you can apply them as a treatment. Check out the following hair masks recipes:

Aloe Vera hair mask

If you want to have shiny and smooth hair, you must use this hair mask. Aloe Vera will also make your hair grow faster. For this hair mask recipe, you will need only two ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 tsp almond oil;

1 Aloe Vera leaf.

Preparation:

First of all, you need to cut the Aloe Vera leaf in the middle and then chop it.

Add the almond oil and mix them.

Apply the mixture to your hair and wear a hat made of polyethylene.

Usage:

Let the hair mask work for 20 minutes.

Wash it away using warm water.

Avocado hair mask

Avocado is full of healthy nutrients and you can eat it, but you can also use it to prepare this hair mask, which is perfect for repairing and nourishing your hair.

Ingredients:

One ripe avocado;

1 tsp honey;

One egg;

1 tsp olive oil.

Preparation:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and mix them until you obtain a smooth mixture.

Usage:

Apply the mask evenly over your hair.

Let the hair mask to work for 20 minutes.

Wash it away using warm water.

Banana hair mask

This hair mask works as a treatment to eliminate dandruff. It is also nourishing for your hair, and you can create it with only two ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 tsp honey;

One large fresh banana.

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients until you obtain a mask with the consistency of mashed potatoes.

Usage:

Apply the mask over your hair.

Let the hair mask to work for 20 minutes.

Wash it away using warm water.

Aspirin hair mask

You can use this hair mask if you want to boost the ability of your hair to get stronger and shiny. Take into consideration that you must follow the instructions precisely. If not, your hair can be affected instead of treated because aspirin has a strong effect on it. Use the correct dosage according to this recipe.

Ingredients:

Your shampoo;

3-4 small tablets of aspirin.

Preparation:

Crush 2 tablets.

Mix the crushed tablets with your shampoo.

Separately, crush the rest of aspirin.

Usage:

The mixture of the two tablets with the shampoo you will use it to rub it into your scalp, and let it work for a few minutes, then wash it away using warm water.

Rub the rest of the aspirin with just some warm water into your scalp again, and let it work for ten more minutes

Wash it away using warm water.

Coconut oil hair mask

If you want to make your hair grow faster, this hair mask will work for you. This hair mask is easy to use, and you will need only three ingredients.

Ingredients:

2 scoops coconut oil

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

Two eggs

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients.

Usage:

Apply the mixture over your hair and wait a few minutes.

Wash it away using warm water.

Baking soda shampoo mask

This hair mask recipe is effective for hair regeneration. If your hair is much damaged, this hair mask will revitalize it, and it will make it stronger and healthier. It will also grow faster, and all you need is two ingredients. You should see the results after the first week, but we recommend it to use it regularly for a month.

Ingredients:

9 tbsp water

3 tbsp baking soda

Preparation:

Mix well the two ingredients.

Usage:

This hair mask will have the consistency of a shampoo; apply it over your hair, from the roots to the tips.

Let it work for 1-3 minutes.

Wash it away well using warm water.

All of these hair masks are even more effective if you use them once a week. They are easy to prepare, and you do not need to spend extra money to buy the ingredients, because you can also use them in your kitchen. When you apply them over your hair, it will improve its health, and it will be shiny, healthy, and smooth.

Extra tip: Onion and garlic hair remedy

This is not a hair mask, but a recipe for a remedy to improve the health of your hair. Many people had tried it and they said that this remedy is effective.

Ingredients:

Three onions

Three garlic cloves

1 kg honey

200 g flax seed oil

Four lemons

Preparation:

Peel the garlic cloves.

Mix the garlic cloves with the lemons and onions in a blender.

Add the flax seed and honey, and mix well.

Pour the mixture into a jar, close it, and keep it in the refrigerator…

Usage: