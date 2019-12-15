4 Beauty Tricks that Will Help You Look Younger

You only need a few ingredients to wake up young and beautiful every morning. While scientists are working hard to invent new methods of prolonging our life, we are presenting you a few life hacks that help you to stop the time.

Renew Your Facial Skin

You will needː

Ground coffeeː use the one with fine grid which won’t damage your skin. Milkː The best will be to use low-fat milk, as the coffee contains enough oils. A mixing bowl. A paddle or a spoon to apply and remove the mask, it is not recommended to use a brush, as the coffee particle may stick to the hairs.

How to do itː

Pour the coffee into the bowl and add the milk but be careful with the milk as you should obtain a thick paste. On the clean face apply the mask avoiding the area around your eyes. Wait 15 to 20 minutes that the skin absorbs the substances. Wash off the mask with lukewarm eater.

The coffee beans have regenerative properties, your skin is rejuvenated, the blood flow is improved and the complexion becomes healthier.

Prevent and Get Rid of Facial Wrinkles

You need only one simple product to prevent or get rid of facial wrinkles. Easy to find in all drug stores, the vaseline can make the difference for your skin. All you have to do is to apply a thin layer of vaseline under your eyes and lips every night before you go to bed. It is important to wash your face before and apply vaseline on the wet skin. In the morning you will definitely notice a difference your skin will be softer and more elastic.

Get Rid of Dark Underarms

To remove the dark underarms skin all you need is some baking soda and rosewater which will help you to exfoliate the dead skin cells; all you have to do is to combine them until you get a thick paste to use as a scrub. Wash it off with lukewarm water and dry your arms.

Clothing Hacks

There are few simple rules that will help you look flawless no matter what you wear: