2026 MTV VMAs: Live Updates on All Winners

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards delivered a night filled with emotional performances, unforgettable moments, and significant accolades for some of the music industry’s biggest stars. As fans tuned in, they witnessed a celebration highlighting both iconic veteran artists and contemporary sensations.

Major Wins and Highlights

Madonna emerged as the standout of the evening, winning the coveted Artist of the Year award. In an emotionally charged acceptance speech, she remarked, “I spent the last year-and-a-half finding myself,” reflecting on her journey and resilience in the ever-evolving music landscape. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made headlines not only for her vibrant performances but also for securing a special honor, underscoring her dominance in the current music scene.

Performances to Remember

This year’s VMAs were rich in performances that captivated audiences. The night featured a tribute to Dolly Parton, celebrating her legacy and impact on music, while Madonna’s on-stage rendition left fans in awe, solidifying her status as a leading figure in pop culture. The blend of legendary and contemporary artists created a dynamic atmosphere that resonated throughout the event.

Updated Winners List