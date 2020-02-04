2020 Oscar – Best Actress Predictions

It’s time to mint a brand-new course of Academy Award champions. ET has invested the whole honors period sussing out which Oscar challengers would certainly end up being candidates– and also currently, which candidates will certainly end up being champions. On Feb 9, the Academy will certainly distribute their little gold guys, yet till after that, right here’s where points stand in the Best Actress race.

This year’s Best Actress race is Ren ée Zellweger’s to shed. Her dazzling, amazing and also entirely transformative return efficiency in Judy sealed Zellweger as the very early frontrunner– yet in a year with less prospective looters than regular, that postures the most significant hazard: An Academy preferred like Charlize Theron– that supplies fairly the transformative efficiency of her very own– or Saoirse Ronan? Or maybe Cynthia Erivo, that a lot closer to her inescapable EGOT?

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Ren ée Zellweger, Judy

Who Will Win:

Ren ée Zellweger, Judy

Potential Spoiler:

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Also have a look at Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor

Image: Focus Features

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

The Role: Harriet Tubman, that gets away enslavement and also ends up being an activist and even a conductor on the Underground Railroad.

Oscar History: This is Erivo’s initial election.

Awards period scorecard:

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

DROOP Awards – Female Actor in a Leading Role (Nominee)

Image: of Netflix

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

The Role: Nicole, a functioning starlet browsing her separation and also solitary being a mother after splitting from Adam Driver’s personality.

Oscar History: This is Johansson’s initial election. (She is likewise chosen for Jojo Rabbit in Best Supporting Actress.)

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actress (Nominee)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

DROOP Awards – Female Actor in a Leading Role (Nominee)

Image: Sony Pictures

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

The Role: Jo, the reckless center March sibling that wishes to scoff culture’s assumptions of women’s family life and also end up being a renowned author.

Oscar History: Three elections, for Best Supporting Actress in Atonement (2008), Best Actress in Brooklyn (2016), and also Lady Bird (2018).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actress (Nominee)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

Image: Lionsgate Movies

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

The Role: Megyn Kelly, the debatable Fox News host of The Kelly File that spoke up versus Roger Ailes’ transgression.

Oscar History: One win, for Best Actress in Monster (2004), with one more election for Best Actress in North Country (2006).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actress (Nominee)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actress (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Nominee)

DROOP Awards – Female Actor in a Leading Role (Nominee)

Image: LD Entertainment

Renée Zellweger, Judy

The Role: Judy Garland, the famous artist, as she lays out to execute a string of London shows in the late ’60 s.

Oscar History: One win, for Best Supporting Actress in Cold Mountain (2004), with 2 added elections for Best Actress in Bridget Jones’s Diary (2002) and also Chicago (2003).

Awards period scorecard:

BAFTA Awards – Leading Actress (Winner)

Critics Choice Awards – Best Actress (Winner)

Film Independent Spirit Awards – Best Female Lead (Nominee)

Golden Globes – Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama (Winner)

Hollywood Film Awards – Hollywood Actress Award (Winner)

National Board of Review – Best Actress (Winner)

DROOP Awards – Female Actor in a Leading Role (Winner)