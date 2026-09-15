1,500 Signatories Rally for ‘NAZA’ Directors Amid Citizenship Crisis

In a significant show of solidarity, over 1,500 industry professionals, including prominent Israeli filmmakers, have signed a petition defending the directors of “NAZA,” Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. This action comes in response to backlash faced by the filmmakers following the premiere of their contentious documentary at the Venice Film Festival last week.

Concerns Over Freedom of Expression

The petition, which has garnered attention in several Israeli media reports, highlights an alarming trend of incitement against the film’s creators. “In recent days, we have witnessed an unprecedented campaign of incitement and instigation against the film’s creators,” the petition states. Among the notable signatories are acclaimed filmmakers such as Ari Folman, Nadav Lapid, Orna Ben-Dor Niv, Hagai Levi, and Shlomi Elkabetz. The document warns that the gap between verbal hostility and incitement to physical violence is dangerously narrowing.

Call for Solidarity in Art and Journalism

The filmmakers involved emphasize the crucial role of artistic expression in reflecting societal issues. “We, filmmakers, call on all who are still fighting for freedom of expression and creation to join in expressing support and solidarity with Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham,” the petition continues. “The central role of art and journalism is to hold a mirror up to the society in which they exist, to create discourse and discussion without assumptions, even when the reality is difficult.”

The Documentary’s Content and Controversy

“NAZA” dives into the complexities surrounding Israel’s operations in Gaza, claiming to detail the systems behind calculated mass killings of Palestinian civilians. Shot in secrecy at night from the rooftops of Tel Aviv, the documentary features interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers. The allegations presented regarding the use of artificial intelligence to target Hamas and conduct bombings, which reportedly endanger entire families, have been met with denials from Israeli military officials. One military representative spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity pending a formal statement.

Governmental Threats Following the Premiere

Following the film’s premiere in Venice, where it received a record-breaking 24.5-minute ovation and won the special jury prize, Israel’s culture minister, Miki Zohar, threatened to revoke the citizenship of the co-directors. Additionally, the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, reportedly instructed the military’s top legal official to explore legal action against the filmmakers, claiming that the documentary defamed the military.

Commitment to Return Despite Challenges