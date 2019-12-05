14 Beauty Secrets All Around the World

Women all over the world have beauty secrets for having perfect skin. If you are curious, here you can find out what they use and what healthy habits they have.

In this article, we present you 14 simple secrets for perfect skin gathered from women of different nations. These secrets are very good and you can use them in your daily routine.

Beauty Secrets from Japan

Use rice water – this is a very good way to cleanse your face and it stimulates collagen production; another good thing is that your skin will be smoother.

Use less face powder – if you use a lot of face powder regularly, it will clog the pores and cause inflammation. The natural glow is more healthy and beautiful.

Daily facial massage – this will improve the elasticity of your skin and the infuse of oxygen. Use a proper oil or cream according to your skin type and make a facial massage every day.

Beauty Secrets from Egypt

Use Aloe Vera creams – these are recommended to moisturize your skin and to nourish it. Aloe Vera protects your skin and it will help the restoration moisture balance in cells.

Use a white clay mask – this is very effective in cleansing the skin, to nourish it and to whiten it.

Beauty Secrets from Sweden

Go to the sauna – this is a very good way to detoxify. If you go to the sauna, the heat will help you eliminate the toxins from your body.

Have a healthy diet – if you are eating healthy, you will have glowing skin. For example, fish and berries are considered very healthy and they contain antioxidants.

Beauty Secret from Israel

Use a scrub made of sea salt – this is good to detoxify your skin.

Beauty Secret from Chile

Use red grapes – these will make your skin more radiant because they contain antioxidants. If you want to have glowing skin, you can use this secret: mix red grapes with two tablespoons of flour to obtain a paste; apply the paste on your face and wait 10 minutes and then wash it off. For better results, it is recommended to use this mask in the morning.

Beauty Secret from Spain

Use raw potato – this will help you get rid of the dark circles under your eyes. All you have to do is to slice a raw potato into thin circles and lay them on your eyelids. Wait 10 minutes and you can take them off.

Beauty Secrets from Korea

Alternate your beauty products regularly – this action is good for your skin because this way they will always have an effect on you; if you do not alternate them, your skin will become accustomed to certain ingredients and they will not be as they were when you first used them.

Use snail slime – this ingredient is very popular in Korea and it is found in the face creams because it has collagen and it helps the healing process of the skin.

Use oils – they make your skin softer. For example, apply coconut or argan oil on your face as a facial mask or before using cream.

Use natural serum and emulsions – they will help your skin maintain its perfect aspect. Korean women use beauty products based on natural ingredients and they apply them every night, most of the time together with oils. Keep in mind the recommended order of the use of the skincare products: the first one to apply is serum, and then oil and the last one is the moisturizer.

Beauty Secret from Brazil

Use carrot juice – this is a great remedy to get rid of pimples because the beta-carotene from the fresh carrot juice is helpful in this matter.

Beauty Secrets from Turkey

Use a jade roller – this will stimulate the blood circulation and your skin tone will be improved.

Use face lotion and mask – these are a beauty secret destined for the oily skin type.

Beauty Secret from China

Use tea (especially the herbal and berry teas) to cleanse your skin – they have a great effect on your skin.

Beauty Secret from Russia

Use oatmeal scrub – this will tighten the pores and it will help cleanse your skin.

Beauty Secrets from Greece

A proper eating – eat a lot of fruits, vegetables and fish which contain plenty of antioxidants, Omega-3 and Omega-6.

Use turmeric – this is very effective if it is used as a mask, because of its antibacterial and antiseptic properties, which are important for the skin.

Use icy water – this will improve the complexion, it will stimulate the synthesis of natural collagen and elastic fibers, and it will also help the skin cell renewal.

Steam your face – this is a great beauty secret used by the Greek women: pour 2 tablespoons of chamomile flowers into 2 cups of boiling water, and steam your face for about 20 minutes. It is recommended to scrub your face after steaming it.

Make olive oil massage – this will improve your skin by making it healthier, suppler and it will moisturize it.

Beauty Secrets from India

Use honey and lemon – this combination is very helpful if you use it as a face mask, because it soothes your skin; lemon also reduces the pimples.

Beauty Secrets from France