13 Beauty Secrets of Dr. Lancer for a Hollywood look

The famous dermatologist Harold Lancer together with other professional aestheticians and beauty experts are the ones who helped many Hollywood celebrities to achieve their perfect beauty looks.

Through the years he has been working with celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, and Scarlett Johansson, and below you can find 13 of his secrets to achieve a celebrity look.

Don’t clench your teeth

Dr. Lancer and other beauty experts are talking about the effects of the facial expressions which are considered the main reason for wrinkles and fine lines. It is known that some people are ʺmaking facesʺ even when they don’t talk, making a ʺduck faceʺ for a selfie, or clenching your teeth are all bad habits and you should control your face to reduce the risk of fine lines or wrinkles.

Use your hydrating cream within 60 seconds of cleaning your face

Applying moisturizing cream right after you wash your face is another advice of Dr. Lance. In his opinion, for a better skin moisturizing you should apply your facial cream no later than 60 seconds after you washed your face otherwise the thin layer of water will disappear and the skin will start losing its moisture.

Do not consume alcohol the day before waxing

Another goof that some girls do is drinking alcohol the day before waxing which makes the process more painful.

Wet your hair prior to swimming

It is well known how damaging it can be for your hair the seawater or the chlorine from the swimming pool, therefore the advice of the beauty experts is to wet your hair with fresh water before swimming which will fill the small gaps between the hair cuticles to avoid damage.

Don’t utilize cotton pads

The cotton pads or makeup sponges absorb the product that’s why it is recommended to apply the facial products with your fingers, not only that you will make some saving but also increasing the product’s effectiveness. Here are included the toning lotions as well, just spread a little amount into your palms and apply it directly to your face.

Use a primer prior to applying your makeup

The primer is recommended for persons with oily skin but not only. Applying a primer before the makeup prevents the dryness caused by the foundation and protects the pores reducing the risk of acne.

Anti-dandruff hair shampoo can aid remove acne

The anti-dandruff shampoo contains zinc pyrithione which is good for treating pimples and helps with the acne. Don’t let an unexpected pimple to ruin your plans, try washing your face with anti-dandruff shampoo but don’t make a habit out of it and consult your dermatologist before usage.

Shave your legs when they are dry

Another common habit is shaving the legs while in the shower but for better results apply a scrub to exfoliate, wash it off and make sure your skin is perfectly dry before you shave. Apply a moisturizing cream or an aftershave lotion this will help you to prevent ingrown hair and reduce skin irritation.

Sodium bicarbonate helps to get rid of any remaining styling items from your hair

A tablespoon of baking soda added in your shampoo will help you to remove the styling products from your hair, gel, hair mousse, spray, you are going to feel the difference and your hair will look clean and fresh again.

4. Brush your teeth before you have breakfast

During the night the germs and all oral bacteria are trying to survive in your mouth by washing your teeth before breakfast you avoid swallowing them. Dr. Lancer affirms that the people with this habit have also much better skin condition.

3. Water at room temperature level is the very best

Drinking and washing the water at room temperature it is very beneficial to your skin. Too cold or too hot water will only dehydrate your skin and make it dry. It will take time to get this habit but the results will convince you to make an effort.

Coconut oil is a great treatment that must be included in your skin and also hair care routines

It doesn’t matter which skin type you have, the coconut oil will suit all your needs, it is a great asset for your skin and hair whether you use it as a face mask, for your nails, or as a body cream, it is a perfect moisturizer and a perfect repairing treatment for your hair.

Do not use a foundation with SPF

The SPF makes the texture of the foundation thicker which is not good for your skin, it is sufficient if you use sunscreen if your daily cream has SPF protection…