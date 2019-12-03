10 Amazing Clothing Tricks for a Perfect Appearance

Sometimes we just want to hide some parts of our body and accentuate others. We don’t always have the time to go to the gym or to follow a diet, and then the only solution is to choose correctly the clothes which make us look slender. Therefore, we have collected a few tricks for a perfect appearance.

Add a Vertical Line

If you want to look slimmer and taller, choose a multi-layer image with a long jacket, try to find one with the buttons in a single row, this will make you look even more slender.

Choose the Right Bra

The right bra it’s important for every girl no matter the type of her silhouette, but when you have big breasts this becomes a must. If they are not properly supported they become an addition to your belly. Choose the right size of bra which will lift your breast and create a space between them and your stomach.

Add a Bright Accent to a Monochrome Image

If you want to draw away the attention from your problem areas, you can opt for a single tone outfit and add a bright detail a jacket, a pair of shoes, a skirt to get the attention in the areas you like.

Opt for A-line Dresses

Opt for A-line dresses if you want to create a picture-perfect image get inspired from the ’60s outfits like the trapezoid shape without slim parts, or from the straight dresses from the ’20s.

Button up Correctly

If you want to divert the attention from your belly, make sure that the button up part is on the most preeminent part of your belly; if it is above, even the smallest excess will become more visible.

Avoid Light Fabrics

Try to avoid piled or nubby fabric if you don’t want to accentuate your curves, better choose thicker material which holds your posture like a corset and keep in mind that light fabrics will only accentuate the curves and lines.

Do not Tuck in Your Tank Top

If you don’t want to draw attention on your waist, then don’t tuck in your tank top as this will draw a clear line around your belly. The length of your tank top should be a bit below the lower end of your belly. Choose to wear them freely and not slim fit ones.

Choose the Right Bag.

Your figure can be affected even by the handbag you choose to wear, be careful at the specialist advice and if you have a small stature opt for a medium size bag and if you want to look slimmer choose a large one.

Opt for Matte Clothes

If you want to hide your belly, choose matte clothes instead of shinny ones which will draw the attention on every single fold of your belly…

Take a Closer Look at Wrap Dresses

The wrap dresses are always the best solution that you should have in your mind when you want to hide your belly and to draw all the attention on your breasts.