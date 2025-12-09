Zooey Deschanel’s Children Share Delightful Thoughts on Elf

Zooey Deschanel’s beloved holiday movie “Elf” has captured audiences for two decades, but her own children, Elsie and Charlie, have yet to join the fanfare. The kids, aged 10 and 8, are her children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. Despite the movie’s enduring popularity, Deschanel has noted that her children’s reaction has been lukewarm at best. She discussed this in a recent interview, highlighting how their preferences might change with influence from friends.

Elsie and Charlie’s Initial Reactions

In an exclusive chat with E! News’ Will Marfuggi, Zooey Deschanel shared insights into her children’s take on “Elf.” Though the movie has become a holiday staple for many, Elsie and Charlie weren’t immediately captivated by it. “They’ve seen part of it,” Deschanel explained, but they didn’t find it engaging enough to watch in its entirety. The actress attributes their disinterest to the film’s whimsical nature, saying, “I think it was a little weird.”

Hopes for a Change of Heart

Despite their initial reactions, Deschanel remains optimistic about a possible change of heart from Elsie and Charlie. Her optimism stems from an interesting development: “A bunch of my daughter’s friends were talking about it,” she noted. This peer influence could spark a newfound interest in watching “Elf” as a group activity. Deschanel is hopeful this might usher in a “Elf” resurgence for her family, allowing her children to appreciate the film she starred in back in 2003.

Co-Star Charlie Cox’s Perspective

While Elsie and Charlie are warming up to the idea of “Elf,” Deschanel’s “Merv” co-star, Charlie Cox, is certainly among the movie’s enthusiasts. Cox admitted feeling nervous about working alongside Deschanel due to his admiration for the holiday classic. The new project “Merv,” which will be available globally on Prime Video starting December 10, sees these two actors sharing the screen.

With her children potentially gearing up for another attempt at bonding over “Elf,” Zooey Deschanel might just witness a renewed appreciation for Buddy the Elf in her own household. Whether or not Elsie and Charlie become fans, Deschanel’s notable role continues to enchant audiences old and new.