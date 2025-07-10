Elsie Hewitt Reveals Sweet Moments from Pete Davidson Love Story

Elsie Hewitt Shows Off Glimpse of Pete Davidson Romance

In a charming display of affection, Elsie Hewitt recently shared a glimpse of her romantic summer with Pete Davidson. The couple has been turning heads since they confirmed their relationship earlier this year, and their latest social media posts are simply adding fuel to the fire. From cozy boat outings to intimate beach moments, Elsie Hewitt shows off glimpses of her romance with Pete Davidson that fans can’t get enough of.

Romantic Fourth of July Celebrations

Hewitt, 29, celebrated the Fourth of July with Davidson, 31, and shared the experience through an Instagram carousel on July 9. Her post revealed various moments from their holiday, capturing the essence of summer goodness and a budding romance. “Some happi & grateful moments that got me thru a weird chaotic month 💟 excluding slide 14 lol,” she captioned the series.

The first image featured Hewitt relaxing in the grass, donning a strapless dark top and gazing with joy at the sky. Reflected in her sunglasses were vibrant fireworks, showcasing the festive spirit of their holiday. Davidson made an appearance in the fourth slide, giving fans a hint of their togetherness.

Cozy Moments on the Water

Among the highlights were affectionate snapshots of the pair on a boat, with the sun setting beautifully in the background. They were captured smiling at the camera, sitting closely together as if cherishing the moment. Another image showcased Davidson tenderly kissing Hewitt on the cheek, underscoring their romantic chemistry. The couple’s playful camaraderie was evident, especially when Davidson was spotted with a focused demeanor while rowing the boat.

Going Official and Making Public Appearances

Fans first learned of Hewitt and Davidson’s relationship in March 2025, following their PDA-filled outings in Palm Beach, Florida. They quickly moved forward by going Instagram official with a sweet video, showcasing Davidson’s relaxed look in a bathrobe. By mid-May, they made their red carpet debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th Annual Blossom Ball in New York City.

At this event, Hewitt expressed her admiration for Davidson, calling him “incredible” and sharing how grateful she is to have him in her life. “Honestly, best person I’ve ever met,” she beamed to PEOPLE. This public appearance emphasized their solid bond, especially as Hewitt has shared her journey with endometriosis openly.

A Supportive Partner

Hewitt revealed how Davidson plays a supportive role during her struggles with the painful condition, stating, “Pete sets me up with a little heating pad, and it’s very sweet.” She elaborated on how they enjoy cozy evenings together, indulging in comfort food and snuggling while watching movies. Summing up her feelings, she proclaimed, “Everyone deserves a Pete!”

As Elsie Hewitt shows off glimpses of her romance with Pete Davidson, fans are eager to see where this delightful journey takes them next. The duo’s affectionate moments, shared with the world, reflect a deep connection that many find inspiring.