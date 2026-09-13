Zebra Print Handbags Taking Over Celebrity Fall Fashion

Fall has officially arrived, and with it comes a popular seasonal trend that has made a strong comeback: zebra-striped accessories. As we move into fall fashion 2026, this striking black and white pattern is making waves not just on the runways but also in street style, capturing the attention of style-savvy celebrities and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Zebra Stripes Take Center Stage

This season, zebra stripes have dominated runways, showcasing their versatility and appeal. While the fashion weeks hint at what trends we can expect in spring, the star-studded front rows and the eclectic street style offer a more immediate glimpse into what we should be incorporating into our wardrobes now. Zebra stripes are indeed having a moment, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner leading the charge, flaunting her viral handbag that’s currently available at a discount.

The Enduring Allure of Animal Prints

Animal prints, long synonymous with luxury and glamour, have been a fashionable choice for decades. They first gained popularity in Old Hollywood before experiencing a significant resurgence during the ’80s and ’90s. Today, stars continue to embrace these bold patterns, particularly through standout pieces such as coats, belts, shoes, and, most notably, handbags.

Celebrity Endorsements of the Trend

The zebra-striped trend isn’t just fleeting; it has already been validated by numerous celebrities. Last fall, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with a zebra-print Fendi backpack, while Dua Lipa frequently carried her Jacquemus Le Rond shoulder bag, making a strong style statement. Following suit, Kendall Jenner has been seen rocking the trendy Tommy bags from Staud in a beaded zebra design, signifying that these fashionable handbags are set to trend further this fall.

Affordable Zebra Accessories

While celebrity style can often come with a hefty price tag, this particular zebra trend is accessible for all. We’ve rounded up some stylish zebra handbags under $150 from beloved brands like Staud, Kate Spade, and Guess. These options allow fans of the trend to sport zebra stripes without breaking the bank.

The Future of Zebra Handbags