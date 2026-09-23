Yeat's 'Cocoon': A Return That Lacks Spark and Innovation

The California-born rapper and producer Yeat seems to be navigating a tricky path between innovation and conformity with his latest EP, Cocoon. Following his March release, ADL, where he ventured into more mainstream pop sounds, Yeat appears to be circling back to familiar territory. However, at a brief 17 minutes and comprised of seven tracks, Cocoon raises questions about how much ground he has left to explore with the style that initially garnered him attention.

Highlights and Misses



The standout track on the EP is undoubtedly “MISS MY DAWG,” featuring Drake, who takes center stage. Initially presented during Drake’s Fear of Missing Out film, the song marks a significant collaboration, the fourth between the two artists. Here, Yeat’s performance is reminiscent of his earlier SoundCloud days, imbued with genuine emotional stakes as both he and Drake touch on themes of loss and growth. Yeat’s rapid-fire delivery suggests a hunger for success, a palpable yearning that was somewhat absent from previous tracks. However, many of the remaining songs fall flat, often marked by excessive and repetitive rhyme schemes, such as on the confounding “COCOON,” where attempts at emulating Migos only contribute to a monotonous listening experience.

Influences and Originality



Yeat’s influences are prominent throughout the EP, particularly the sonic fingerprints of Travis Scott. The opening croon of “EARNËD IT” could have been lifted straight from Astroworld, raising questions about Yeat’s originality in a genre that celebrates innovation. The apparent borrowing of styles brings to light the tension between Yeat’s aspirations and the reality of his current output. Amid rumors that Scott played a role in removing Yeat’s verse from Young Thug’s compilation album Slime Language 3, Yeat’s diss track, “ON NOTHING,” reflects a struggle for identity within the industry. He claims he’s “pushin’ the limit,” but much of Cocoon feels like an algorithmically generated tribute to Travis Scott rather than a fresh exploration of his own sound.

Fan Service vs. Creative Growth



There’s a palpable sense of catering to fans in Cocoon, as Yeat seems to deliver the type of product his dedicated listeners expect. Even when he attempts to engage the burgeoning rage-rap community, such as in the Synthetic-produced “HOLY WATËR,” his efforts fall short. While lines like “I’m a lumberjack, yeah, I split the tab” may exhibit his characteristic absurdity, they quickly devolve into mindless repetition in the subsequent verses. Phrases such as “I don’t give a fuck ’bout shit” occur so frequently that they lose any semblance of a coherent viewpoint.

A Struggle for Identity

