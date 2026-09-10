Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' Teaser Launches with Excitement

In a highly anticipated release, Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have unveiled the teaser for “Nayyi Navelli,” a family fantasy entertainer set to hit Indian theaters on October 16, just in time for the Dussehra festival. Starring Yami Gautam Dhar in what is described as a groundbreaking role for the actress, the film promises a blend of humor and chaos.

A Glimpse into the Teaser

The teaser begins in what appears to be an ordinary household, quickly escalating into hilarity when the brother-in-law accuses the family’s newest member of being a witch, exclaiming, “bhabhi daayan hai” (“sister-in-law is a witch”). Following this introductory jibe, viewers are treated to a series of quirky characters and chaotic scenarios surrounding Gautam Dhar’s character, whose portrayal is touted to be unlike anything she has previously undertaken.

Creative Team Behind the Film

Directed by Balaji Mohan, “Nayyi Navelli” features a script penned by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai through Colour Yellow, a company known for its commitment to original storytelling and strong character-driven narratives. The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh.

A Tradition of Unique Storytelling

Colour Yellow has garnered a reputation for producing original films that center on compelling character arcs and engaging narratives. Their successful slate includes hits like “Raanjhanaa,” the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise, “Tere Ishk Mein,” “Atrangi Re,” “Tumbbad,” and “Tu Yaa Main.”

Yami Gautam Dhar’s Recent Work

Yami Gautam Dhar, who recently made a cameo in the blockbuster “Dhurandhar: The Revenge” and starred in “Haq” and “Article 370,” continues to captivate audiences with her versatile performances. In “Nayyi Navelli,” her role promises to showcase a fresh and entertaining side of her talent.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Global Reach

Amazon MGM Studios is dedicated to producing film and television content that resonates with global audiences, with original series available on Prime Video in over 240 territories worldwide. In addition to digital platforms, they continue to deliver theatrical releases and programming featured on MGM+.

Watch the teaser here: