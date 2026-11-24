Woody Harrelson, widely recognized for his portrayal of Haymitch Abernathy in the successful “Hunger Games” franchise, initially hesitated to take on the iconic role. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair alongside his co-star Joseph Zada, who portrays a younger Abernathy in the prequel, Harrelson revealed that he turned down the offer to play Haymitch not once, but twice.

Convincing Harrelson

During the interview, Zada expressed surprise at Harrelson’s initial refusals. Harrelson candidly admitted, “Yeah, it’s stupid. I thought it was good, I read the books, really good, but I just don’t think there’s enough to do. I don’t know if there’s enough to do. It’s an arbitrary, odd way of assessing it.”

The Pivotal Phone Call

Ultimately, it was the film’s director, Gary Ross, who played a crucial role in persuading Harrelson to take on the character. Harrelson recounted, “[I] Can’t imagine not having had this experience in my life and knowing these people and then Gary calls me and he’s like, ‘Woody, you have to do this part. I don’t have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch.’ And he just talked to me for about 10 minutes on the phone. I’m like, ‘All right, okay, yeah, let’s do it.’”

A Rich Legacy of the Franchise

The first “Hunger Games” film, directed by Ross, was released in 2012. Francis Lawrence subsequently directed the sequels, including “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay – Part 1,” “Mockingjay – Part 2,” “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and the latest entry, “Sunrise on the Reaping.” This prequel unfolds 25 years prior to the original series and dives into Abernathy’s backstory during the second Quarter Quell, featuring a star-studded cast that includes McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, and Elle Fanning.

Original Cast Reunites

Notably, Harrelson reprised his role for this latest installment, and original cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson also made cameo appearances. In an interview on “Call Her Daddy,” Lawrence expressed her emotion at returning to her role as Katniss, saying, “It was so crazy. It was the same crew. It was the same AD, who I’ve worked with a million times because I love him. And with Josh [Hutcherson] and Woody [Harrelson] … it was so emotional.”

Box Office Success