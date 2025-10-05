Witness Doja Cat’s Stunning ‘Gorgeous’ and ‘Aaahh Men!’ Performance

Doja Cat captivated audiences with her electrifying debut on “Saturday Night Live,” where she performed her latest tracks, “Gorgeous” and “Aaahh Men!” from her new album, Vie. These performances marked a thrilling start to SNL’s 51st season, showcasing the unique style and energy that defines Doja Cat’s music. As a prominent figure in the music industry, her appearance was highly anticipated by fans and set the stage for her upcoming world tour.

Doja Cat’s SNL Debut

The artist made a memorable entrance on the “Saturday Night Live” stage, delivering powerful renditions of her latest singles. Introduced by SNL host Bad Bunny, Doja Cat launched her performance with “Aaahh Men!” The track, produced by Jack Antonoff, resonated with fans, bringing to life the vibrant sounds from her new album, Vie.

Rob Sheffield of Rolling Stone described Vie as an album that explores pop and R&B through a retro lens, infused with elements reminiscent of the Hair Decade. This aesthetic was evident in the set design and the performers’ attire, which added a visual layer to the already rich sound of “Aaahh Men!”

The Impact of “Gorgeous”

Following her initial performance, Doja Cat mesmerized the audience with “Gorgeous,” another standout from Vie. The saxophone-infused track highlighted her ability to blend contemporary sounds with classic instrumental influences. This performance further solidified her position as a dynamic and versatile artist.

Upcoming Tour and Future Plans

With her SNL performances setting the tone, Doja Cat is gearing up for her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which kicks off next month in New Zealand. The U.S. leg of the tour will begin in October, with a grand finale at Madison Square Garden in December. This highly anticipated tour promises to deliver the same energy and creativity that fans witnessed during her SNL debut.

Doja Cat’s significant impact on “Saturday Night Live” has amplified excitement for both her new album and upcoming tour. Her ability to captivate audiences with her distinct musical style and vibrant performances is a testament to her growing influence in the music industry.