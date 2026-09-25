Mike P. Nelson Takes the Helm for New 'Saw' Installment

The Saw franchise is set to return with a new installment helmed by director Mike P. Nelson, who is slated to craft the next chapter in this chilling saga. This movie marks a significant collaboration, featuring the first time original director James Wan will have a crucial creative role. Lionsgate will distribute the film, which comes from Blumhouse’s Atomic Monster production company.

Director Mike P. Nelson Takes the Helm

Mike P. Nelson is already familiar with Lionsgate, having directed the upcoming Beware Boiúna, which is set to hit theaters on October 2. His previous works include the 2021 reboot of Wrong Turn and a future take on Silent Night, Deadly Night set for a 2025 release. Lionsgate film chief Adam Fogelson expressed confidence in Nelson, stating, “He has a singular vision for this film, and we’re incredibly confident in what he’ll deliver.”

The Evolution of the Saw Franchise

The Saw series originated as a low-budget project from Wan and writer-star Leigh Whannell. It introduced audiences to a sadistic killer who devised intricate traps, forcing victims to choose between horrific challenges for their survival. The film’s unexpected success catapulted it into a billion-dollar franchise and solidified Wan’s position in Hollywood. The most recent release, Saw X, performed well at the box office, grossing $112.8 million globally.

Creative Team Behind the New Installment

In this upcoming film, Wan and Whannell will serve as producers alongside Jason Blum. The screenplay is penned by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock, a duo recognized for their work on Dune: Prophecy. This new venture comes after Blumhouse Atomic Monster acquired a stake in Saw from Twisted Pictures in 2025, effectively returning the franchise to its roots with Wan.

Anticipation and Vision for the Film

Wan expressed the importance of selecting a director who respects the original film’s legacy: “Making the original Saw was a defining experience for me, so it was essential to find a director who would honor that world. Mike has a raw, distinctive filmmaking voice with an inventive approach to the genre, and I believe he’ll bring something truly unique and special to the franchise.”