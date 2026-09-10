James Talarico Condemns YouTube Move as Cancel Culture Threat

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is vocally opposing what he calls “government censorship” stemming from the Trump administration and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). His remarks come in light of a decision to limit his Thursday interview on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to YouTube only.

Censorship and the First Amendment

Talarico expressed deep concern over this action, labeling it as “the most dangerous form of cancel culture.” He remarked, “People at the top, powerful politicians, powerful media executives, censoring what we watch, what we read, what we say. And that, again, should be a concern to everyone who believes in the First Amendment and believes in the freedom of speech.”

A Ray of Hope for Broadcast

The comments were made during an interview with Symone Sanders on MS NOW’s The Weeknight, recorded in a live setting at its new members lounge in Dallas, Texas. Intriguingly, Talarico remains hopeful that his interview may still air on ABC in some capacity. “I’m still hopeful that we can have this interview on the air. So we’ll see what happens tonight,” he stated.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Statement

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the situation on Wednesday, explaining why the interview would not be broadcast on television. He cited the FCC’s scrutiny of ABC and other talk shows, saying, “Out of consideration for our local stations, especially our ABC affiliates in Texas who would have to deal with this nonsense, my interview tomorrow with James Talarico will not air on television.” Kimmel noted that interviews with political candidates have been a staple of his show for over two decades, mentioning appearances by prominent figures like Hillary Clinton, Ted Cruz, and Donald Trump.

Context of the Censorship