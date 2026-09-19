Chris Brown Sparks Outrage Over Texas Congressional Honor

Controversy erupted recently as Texas lawmakers honored pop star Chris Brown during a concert at AT&T Stadium, raising questions about their decisions in light of Brown’s troubled history. State Rep. Venton Jones and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett presented the multi-platinum singer and Usher with recognition from the Congressional Record, a move that sparked significant backlash, particularly from liberal Texas Democrats.
Congressional Recognition and Backlash
On September 12, during the Arlington stop of their co-headlining tour, Rep. Crockett took the stage to honor both artists for their contributions to music. “We are experiencing Black joy to the highest level,” Crockett said. “And I wanted to make sure we document that at the congressional level. So let’s give it up again for Chris Brown.” However, her praise for Brown, who is widely known for his history of domestic abuse, left many in the audience and online perplexed and upset. The reactions among liberal constituents ranged from confusion to outrage, as many questioned the appropriateness of honoring a figure with such a controversial past.
Lawmakers’ Responses and Speculation
Crockett has not publicly addressed the remarks made during the concert in the days following the event, leading to rampant speculation regarding her motivations. Analysts, including those at New York magazine, suggested various theories, from boosting voter support ahead of the midterms to ambitions for a celebrity career post-politics. Meanwhile, Rep. Jones, who was also present at the event, appeared on Don Lemon’s show shortly after, where he expressed regret on behalf of himself and Crockett, apologizing to survivors of domestic violence and reframing the concert recognition as an initiative to mobilize voters.
Brown’s Reaction to the Controversy
As the backlash intensified, Chris Brown took to social media to express his feelings about the recognition and the ensuing criticism. He thanked Rep. Crockett explicitly for the honor but directed his ire toward Rep. Jones. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he criticized Jones for “tap dancing” for the media and claimed, “I don’t want the award anymore, my brother.” He further elaborated on his Instagram story, saying, “Y’ALL CAME TO ME WITH THIS! NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND,” asserting that he had anticipated potential backlash due to his controversial background.
Brown’s Legal Troubles
The ongoing controversy inevitably dredged up Brown’s complex and troubling history with the law. His notoriety began with a felony assault conviction in 2009 for beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna, a violent incident that has shadowed his career ever since. In 2023, he faced additional legal issues stemming from an incident in a London nightclub, which culminated in a plea agreement in July that aimed to dismiss serious charges against him. Currently, Brown awaits sentencing for this case, underscoring the persistent legal challenges that continue to follow him.