Chris Brown Sparks Outrage Over Texas Congressional Honor

Controversy erupted recently as Texas lawmakers honored pop star Chris Brown during a concert at AT&T Stadium, raising questions about their decisions in light of Brown’s troubled history. State Rep. Venton Jones and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett presented the multi-platinum singer and Usher with recognition from the Congressional Record, a move that sparked significant backlash, particularly from liberal Texas Democrats.

Congressional Recognition and Backlash

On September 12, during the Arlington stop of their co-headlining tour, Rep. Crockett took the stage to honor both artists for their contributions to music. “We are experiencing Black joy to the highest level,” Crockett said. “And I wanted to make sure we document that at the congressional level. So let’s give it up again for Chris Brown.” However, her praise for Brown, who is widely known for his history of domestic abuse, left many in the audience and online perplexed and upset. The reactions among liberal constituents ranged from confusion to outrage, as many questioned the appropriateness of honoring a figure with such a controversial past.

Lawmakers’ Responses and Speculation

Crockett has not publicly addressed the remarks made during the concert in the days following the event, leading to rampant speculation regarding her motivations. Analysts, including those at New York magazine, suggested various theories, from boosting voter support ahead of the midterms to ambitions for a celebrity career post-politics. Meanwhile, Rep. Jones, who was also present at the event, appeared on Don Lemon’s show shortly after, where he expressed regret on behalf of himself and Crockett, apologizing to survivors of domestic violence and reframing the concert recognition as an initiative to mobilize voters.

Brown’s Reaction to the Controversy

As the backlash intensified, Chris Brown took to social media to express his feelings about the recognition and the ensuing criticism. He thanked Rep. Crockett explicitly for the honor but directed his ire toward Rep. Jones. In a now-deleted Instagram post, he criticized Jones for “tap dancing” for the media and claimed, “I don’t want the award anymore, my brother.” He further elaborated on his Instagram story, saying, “Y’ALL CAME TO ME WITH THIS! NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND,” asserting that he had anticipated potential backlash due to his controversial background.

Brown’s Legal Troubles