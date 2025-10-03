William’s Unusual Remarks About Brother Harry Stir Reactions

In a recent television appearance, Prince William has made a rare comment on his brother, Prince Harry, shedding light on their complicated relationship while reflecting on his own upbringing, family, and future as a royal. The candid discussion took place during his feature on Eugene Levy’s Apple TV+ show, “The Reluctant Traveler,” where the Prince of Wales shared insights into what kind of monarch he hopes to be and how he envisions his children’s future.

Prince William Opens Up About Family & Royal Future

When discussing the prospect of his eldest son, Prince George, eventually ascending the throne, Prince William acknowledged the gravity of such a responsibility. “It’s an interesting question, and it’s a big question, that one,” he remarked. “Because there’s lots of things to think about with that.”

William expressed his desire for a monarchy that is more compassionate, stating, “Obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better.” He added, “That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up with — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.” This comment stands out as a rare nod to his brother amid their ongoing estrangement.

Where Do Prince William & Prince Harry Stand Today?

The mention of Prince Harry marks an unusual reference, especially given the ongoing tensions between the brothers. Their relationship has been strained since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020, a rift that has deepened following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s memoir, which all critiqued the royal family.

Royal historian Robert Lacey commented on the situation, stating, “The rift is very profound and very long-lasting. It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes.” Amanda Foreman, another historian, added, “Everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible.” Recently, Prince Harry met with their father, King Charles, for the first time in 19 months, a reunion described by a former royal aide as “a massive step in the right direction.”

Prince William Reflects on Royal Upbringing

During the same interview, Prince William reminisced about his childhood memories at Windsor Castle, saying, “My cousins and I, and the family, would chase each other up and down here and do silly games.” He fondly recalled, “I remember these carpets weren’t here, and there were a couple of spots where you used to have to watch out because you’d get massive splinters… It was a really dark, wooden, oak floor.”

William also touched upon the influence of his late mother, Princess Diana, on his parenting style. He emphasized the importance of creating a warm and secure home for his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. “Yes, definitely, I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home,” he stated. “You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love. That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood.”

Reflecting on his own upbringing, he noted that his parents’ divorce had a significant impact on him. “My parents got divorced at 8, so that lasted a short period of time,” he said. “But you take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents.”