Will Arnett Auditions with Kevin Costner Just After Hospitalization

In the world of Hollywood, audition stories often range from amusing to excruciating, but few can match the intensity of Will Arnett‘s experience. The actor’s tale of auditioning with Kevin Costner for the 1997 movie The Postman is particularly memorable, especially considering it took place just a day after Arnett had been hospitalized. The incident serves as a striking example of the unpredictable nature of show business and the pressures actors face, especially during critical audition moments.

A Tough Journey to the Audition

During a recent appearance on the popular show Hot Ones, Arnett recounted his harrowing experience, reflecting on the challenges he faced while auditioning with Kevin Costner. When asked if he had any particularly painful audition memories from L.A.’s notorious pilot season, Arnett recalled a moment that was neither for a pilot nor anything related to television. He described how a bout of food poisoning left him severely dehydrated and ultimately landed him in the hospital.

A Meeting of Icons

“The night before, I’d eaten something bad, and I ended up going to the hospital because I was so dehydrated from being ill,” Arnett revealed to host Sean Evans. “And at that point that afternoon going to meet him, that was the furthest I’d been away from the bathroom in like, you know, 14 hours.” The stakes were high for the actor, who found himself sweating profusely during what was already a nerve-wracking audition. With a mix of excitement and anxiety, he thought, “This can go really bad right now.” Arnett’s fear of a potential mishap was compounded by the significance of meeting a Hollywood heavyweight like Costner.

The Outcome of the Audition

Although Arnett didn’t specify which role he was auditioning for in The Postman, it’s clear from his narrative that he didn’t land the part. The film, which was also produced and directed by Costner, featured a strong ensemble cast, including stars like Olivia Williams and Tom Petty. While the audition didn’t go as planned, Arnett’s anecdote serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of auditions and the high stakes involved.

Reflections on Early Career Struggles

Will Arnett’s early career was fraught with challenges, a fact he has been open about throughout the years. Just before landing his breakout role in Arrested Development, he had made a personal vow to avoid auditioning for television pilots due to a string of disappointing experiences. Arnett recounted, “When it went to series, my character got cut or I got fired,” highlighting the uncertainties of the pilot season and his unfortunate experience with the CBS series Still Standing.

Elsewhere in the Hot Ones interview, Arnett shared insights into other aspects of his life, from his obsession with the arcade game Golden Tee to how he developed his iconic Batman voice. His journey illustrates the resilience required to thrive in the competitive landscape of showbiz, where even tense auditions with stars like Kevin Costner can become defining moments.