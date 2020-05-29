Why Did Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up?

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick aren’t just on a break, Page 6 is reporting now: They are over. A source informed the outlet that Disick and Richie, who initially started dating in 2017 have separated.

The source stated the connection “ran its course,” but that problems, including Disick’s “past injuries,” factored into the split. Disick looked into rehab previously this summer season to handle issues connecting to substance abuse that the past traumas created. “Scott had returned to his old ways and Sofia got fed up,” the source placed it.

The outlet reports that Richie and Disick were quarantining separately, which Disick’s partnership with his ex-girlfriend and mom of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian put a strain on his and Richie’s romance. “Kourtney didn’t make it simple for her, and you can just tolerate that sort of therapy for as long,” Page 6‘s source stated.

E!, at the same time, stated the other day that Disick and Richie were simply on a break. “Scott and Sofia are still in contact,” the outlet’s source said. “They are most definitely still hanging around apart in the meantime. Sofia intends to ensure Scott gets the help he requires before they can be in a healthy relationship; however they aren’t calling it quits just yet.”

Neither Disick nor Richie have publicly talked about their relationship or its current status. Records did surface area previously this May that Richie might already be dating someone else when she was photographed with a different person whose home she was staying in…

E! described Richie’s company nowadays as simply friends. “He [Disick] hasn’t wished to leave the home given that his rehab exit, so Sofia will certainly go and hang with friends by herself to escape and let Scott have space,” a source clarified on May 20. “Scott has remained in a vulnerable place this last month, and often it is best for their relationship if they have space and make their point. It’s been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state, but she is still waiting for him.”