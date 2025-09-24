Wet Leg Dazzles Nashville Audience on ‘Gather No Moss’ Tour

Wet Leg’s energetic performance in Nashville marked a significant highlight on their ‘Gather No Moss’ tour, captivating fans and proving their meteoric rise in the music world. With a sold-out show at Marathon Music Works, the Isle of Wight duo showcased their dynamic sound and stage presence, drawing on tracks from both their debut and sophomore albums.

Electric Opening and Fan Frenzy

As Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale exclaimed, “I don’t want your love, I just wanna fight!” during “Catch These Fists,” the band kicked off the evening with a high-octane vibe that set the tone for the night. The crowd, unfazed by the playful provocation, responded with exuberant enthusiasm. Hands shot up during “Supermarket,” a wild scream-along echoed throughout “Ur Mum,” and the iconic “Chaise Longue” sent fans into a frenzy, assisted by guitarist Hester Chambers.

New Material and Stagecraft

While favorites from their 2022 debut album thrilled the audience, Wet Leg’s latest offerings from Moisturizer proved equally captivating. The band performed 10 tracks from the new album, with “Mangetout” and the spirited “Catch These Fists” standing out. The infectious energy was matched by Teasdale’s theatrical stage movements in “U and Me at Home” and “Jennifer’s Body,” drawing clear inspiration from stage legends like Hayley Williams.

The Evolved Aesthetic and Performative Flair

Gone are the cottage-core elements, replaced by an edgier, eclectic style. Teasdale’s flashy outfit and Chambers’ eccentric choice of a sparkly cowboy hat brought a new visual element to their performance in Music City. The show was complete with atmospheric effects, including fog, strobe lights, and a whimsical bubble machine, culminating in a dramatic rendition of “CPR.” Here, Teasdale’s gripping delivery underscored the emotion in her vocals, capturing the hearts of many.

A Night of Diverse Talent

The Nashville stop on Rolling Stone’s ‘Gather No Moss’ tour also featured standout performances from Mary in the Junkyard and Hana Vu. London’s Mary in the Junkyard delivered an emotive set of moody rock, highlighted by Clari Freeman-Taylor’s unique voice. Hana Vu’s return to Nashville was equally impactful, performing selections from her upcoming album Romanticism, charming the audience with tracks like “Airplane” and “Hammer.”

While the tour is set to conclude next month in New York, the vibrant energy and stellar performances from Nashville will linger in the memories of those who experienced this unforgettable night of rock.