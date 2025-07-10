Rhian Teasdale’s Irresistible Habit: Writing Playful Love Songs

Rhian Teasdale, the charismatic frontwoman of Wet Leg, has become a distinctive voice in the indie rock scene. Known for their playful and witty lyrics, Wet Leg’s music initially captivated audiences with its tongue-in-cheek style. However, Teasdale’s recent creative journey has led her to a new theme: silly love songs. Despite her band’s sardonic beginnings, Teasdale finds herself irresistibly drawn to writing about romance, a shift reflecting her personal experiences and growing confidence as an artist.

A New Phase in Creativity

As she sits on a sunny café patio in L.A.’s Atwater Village, Rhian Teasdale exudes a warm charm, displaying an infectious grin adorned with silver tooth charms. In conversation, she candidly shares how her relationship led her to embrace the idea of “love at first sight.” This newfound love inspired a flood of silly love songs, a concept previously uninteresting to her. “There are so many love songs in the world already, it’s just not something I wanted to write about until I met my partner,” she explains while sipping her iced coffee.

The Evolution of Wet Leg

With the release of their new single, “Catch These Fists,” and their forthcoming album, Moisturizer, Wet Leg marks a notable shift in their musical journey. Born out of the Isle of Wight in 2019 by Teasdale and guitarist-vocalist Hester Chambers, the band rose to unexpected fame with hits like “Wet Dream” and “Chaise Longue.” Their debut album topped charts, and they soon found themselves opening for legends like Harry Styles and Foo Fighters, culminating in a Grammy sweep in 2023.

However, this time, the thematic landscape of their music has softened. Unexpectedly, Teasdale felt led to explore themes of love after meeting her partner, who helped her embrace her own queer identity. As she puts it, “When you write a song, it’s a snapshot of how you’re feeling,” and these feelings naturally translated into her songwriting.

Collaborative Creation

The creation of Moisturizer was a collaborative effort, involving the entire band—drummer Henry Holmes, multi-instrumentalist Josh Mobaraki, and bass player Ellis Durand. The group secluded themselves in the English countryside, fostering a space for creativity and camaraderie. Teasdale notes, “It felt good for everyone to have ownership over this thing we’re going to be touring for a while. It’s just like, ‘What are we vibing with?’ ”

Embracing New Challenges

As Wet Leg prepares for the album’s release, Teasdale feels the pressure of high expectations. She shares, “We’ve cocooned ourselves into such a deep burrow when we were making the album… But now we’re crawling out of this cozy hole.” Despite this, she remains focused on what matters—continuing their musical evolution and enjoying the rock star experiences that come their way.

With a roadmap ahead, Teasdale humorously quips about wanting to visit Hobbiton if they tour New Zealand again. Despite their rising stardom, her desires are simple: to keep evolving and perhaps embrace a couple of rock star perks along the way.

This engaging journey of Rhian Teasdale and Wet Leg reflects how personal experiences can transform artistic expression, leading even the most unexpected genres to embrace something as universal as silly love songs.