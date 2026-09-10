Wendy, Travis Kelce's Dog, Steals the Show at NYFW

Travis Kelce made headlines not just for his stellar performance on the field but also for his stylish presence at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). As part of a vibrant campaign for Tommy Hilfiger, Kelce showcased how a modern athlete can effortlessly blend sports and fashion.

Travis Kelce: The Fashion-Forward Athlete

Tommy Hilfiger praised Kelce during the Live From E!: Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2027 Runway Show, describing him as “the ultimate superstar American athlete.” Hilfiger noted, “He is friendly, he’s fun. But when he dresses, he’s serious. He really likes fashion.”

Kelce’s connection with the brand is undeniable. Hilfiger highlighted how the NFL star embodies the spirit of preppy classics, blending timeless styles with a modern twist. “When he’s wearing his camel coat and his hoodie, that’s classic and modern. He’s wearing the varsity jacket, that’s classic and modern,” said Hilfiger, emphasizing how Kelce makes these looks shine.

Wendy’s NYFW Debut

Adding to the excitement, Travis Kelce’s dog, Wendy, made her NYFW debut, further endearing the athlete to fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Hilfiger remarked, “She was an amazing addition,” suggesting that Wendy’s presence only enhanced the glamor of the event.

Bridging Athletics and Fashion

Through his collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, Travis Kelce is redefining the intersection of athletics and fashion. His ability to rock variations of preppy classics not only demonstrates his personal style but also highlights the versatility that modern athletes can embody.