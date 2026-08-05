Weezer's 'C.E.O.' Video Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Journey

Weezer is turning back the clock with their new single “C.E.O.,” and the accompanying music video is packed with celebrity appearances. Set to release their 20th studio album, Weezer, on August 21, the band has called on an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Tony Hawk, Dax Flame, Rob Riggle, Michael Peña, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse, among others to bring their raucous vision to life.

Honoring a Classic

The new music video is a playful homage to Weezer’s iconic 1994 video for “Undone (The Sweater Song).” In the clip, comedians Rob Huebel and Rob Riggle portray stereotypical CEOs observing Weezer filming in front of a flashy gold backdrop—a contrast to the original blue. Frontman Rivers Cuomo humorously complains about their recycled concept, saying, “We’ve done this before.” The video takes a chaotic turn when the band decides to quit after a swarm of bees is released onto the set, mirroring the original’s well-trained dogs, only to be replaced by lookalikes.

A Nostalgic Perspective

With lines reflecting on creative struggles, Cuomo sings, “Cranking out another Nineties jam. Wish I could do something new/ But nobody wants to hear that/ They just want the classics.” He explained to Rolling Stone that the song captures his frustrations with the role he feels compelled to play as an artist. “It’s like I’ve externalized this part of myself that’s bringing down the party,” he stated, highlighting the tension between artistic integrity and fan expectations.

The Upcoming Album

Co-produced by Geese collaborator Kenny Blume (formerly known as Kenny Beats) and Klas Åhlund, Weezer, dubbed The Gold Album, promises to bring a new edge to the band’s sound. So far, two tracks from the album, “Shine Again” and “We Might as Well be Strangers,” have been shared with eager fans. Notably, bassist Scott Shriner described working with Blume as invigorating, noting, “He wanted to make the most violent Weezer record ever.”

Expanding the Stage

In addition to the new single and album, Weezer has announced further dates for their upcoming Weezer: The Gathering tour. The extensive tour will launch on September 8 in Sacramento and continue throughout North America until late October. The band then plans to head to Japan in February 2027 and onto Europe in May and June. Fans can look forward to opening acts from The Shins and Silversun Pickups during the North American leg, with Taking Back Sunday joining for international dates.

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