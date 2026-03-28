Weezer Surprises Fans with Rooftop Show for Tour Launch

Weezer, known for their enduring impact on alternative rock, has kicked off celebrations for their highly anticipated “The Gathering” tour with a unique rooftop performance in Venice Beach. This pop-up event is part of a series designed to generate excitement around the tour and their latest single, captivating fans and music lovers alike with its vibrant spontaneity.

Rooftop Performance Delights Fans

Weezer’s impromptu acoustic set on the rooftop of Hinano Cafe was a nod to the iconic Beatles performance, featuring beloved hits like “Undone – The Sweater Song,” “Buddy Holly,” “Island in the Sun,” and “Say It Ain’t So.” The highlight was a special rendition of “Go Away,” with Bethany Cosentino from Best Coast joining the band. This pop-up gig marked another creative way the band is connecting with their audience ahead of “The Gathering” tour.

“The Gathering” Tour Excitement Builds

Ahead of the tour’s September 8 launch in Sacramento, Weezer has orchestrated an array of Los Angeles-based events, dubbing the period as “Weezer: The Gathering – Initiation Week.” Activities include a Weezer-themed trivia night and a pickleball tournament featuring the band members, creating buzz and engagement in the lead-up to their tour.

Upcoming Tour and Collaborations

The “The Gathering” tour will span 32 cities across the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Los Angeles on October 24. Fans can look forward to performances by Weezer alongside special guests the Shins and Silversun Pickups. The tour aims to reconnect the band with fans while showcasing new music and classic favorites.

New Music on the Horizon

Set to be released on April 1, Weezer’s new single “Shine Again” marks a fresh chapter in their musical journey. This track is part of an upcoming album, their first since 2021’s “Van Weezer,” following their ambitious four-EP “SZNZ” project in 2022. Rivers Cuomo has expressed enthusiasm about the new material, further ramping up anticipation for fans.

With a dynamic mix of live performances and engaging fan events, Weezer’s “The Gathering” tour promises to be a standout experience for both the band and their dedicated followers.