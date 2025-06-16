Waylon Jennings’ Emotional Rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Songbird’

Country music fans are in for a treat as Waylon Jennings’ tender cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” is set to take center stage. This enchanting rendition, unearthed by his son Shooter Jennings, serves as the title track for an upcoming posthumous album. With three records set to be released, Shooter’s efforts promise to showcase his father’s timeless musical legacy. Through this soulful reinterpretation, listeners can once again experience the magic of Waylon Jennings.

Unearthing a Musical Gem

To honor Father’s Day, Shooter Jennings shared a special piece of his father’s work—Waylon Jennings’ heartfelt cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird.” “I’ve been waiting so long to share this with you,” Shooter expressed on Instagram, highlighting the personal journey he undertook to bring this music to life. By diving into his father’s old recordings, Shooter discovered a wealth of material recorded during the pinnacle of Waylon’s career.

The “Songbird” cover, enhanced with contributions from contemporary country artists Ashley Monroe and Elizabeth Cook, is accompanied by a compelling video. This visual piece includes archival footage from Waylon’s 44th birthday celebration in Nashville, offering fans a nostalgic glimpse into the past.

Crafting the Album

Shooter delved into the process of reviving these recordings, noting that he partnered with the surviving members of Waylon’s legendary backing band, the Waylors. Musicians such as Jerry Bridges, Gordon Payne, and Carter and Barny Robertson were enlisted to add the “finishing touches” to tracks that were not fully completed.

Shooter’s dedication to his father’s legacy shines through as he meticulously worked on preserving the essence of the original recordings while infusing them with a modern touch. This collaboration ensures that new and old fans alike will appreciate the profound artistry of Waylon Jennings.

Upcoming Releases

“Songbird,” the inaugural album from the three planned posthumous releases, will be available on October 3. This collection comprises recordings captured between 1973 and 1984, featuring Waylon’s all-star band, including Ralph Mooney, Tony Joe White, and Jessi Colter, among others. Produced by Waylon and Richie Albright, these tracks embody the spirit and creativity of an era.

“Songbird is the beginnings of Waylon’s return to the modern world,” Shooter remarked. Through these releases, he aims to present three unique gifts to fans who have supported his father’s enduring legacy. The anticipation builds as these albums promise to reveal some of the most captivating musical treasures from Waylon Jennings.

These posthumous releases are set to offer not only a nostalgic journey for longtime enthusiasts but also an introduction for new listeners to experience the legendary sound of Waylon Jennings. As Shooter Jennings navigates this deeply personal project, the music world eagerly awaits the joyful impact these albums will undoubtedly have.