Shooter Jennings Shares Exciting Update on Waylon Jennings Music

In an exciting revelation for country music fans, Shooter Jennings has finally disclosed when we’re getting new (old) Waylon Jennings music, delighting audiences eager for a taste of the legendary crooner’s unreleased tracks. As the son of the iconic Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Shooter has carved out his own niche in the music industry, and his recent discovery of previously unheard recordings from his father promises to bridge generations of country music lovers.

Waylon Jennings’ Legacy Lives On

On June 15, a date rich with significance as it would have marked Waylon Jennings’ 88th birthday, Shooter Jennings made a heartfelt announcement. He revealed that a previously unreleased Waylon Jennings album is set to drop on October 3. This significant announcement was fittingly timed with Father’s Day, showcasing a deep familial connection to the music that shaped Shooter’s life.

A Treasured Discovery

Accompanying his announcement, Shooter shared a cover of Waylon performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” a song penned by Christine McVie and originally featured on the band’s iconic 1977 album, Rumours. This version will serve as the title track for the first of three unreleased albums that Shooter is preparing to unveil this fall. Alongside Waylon, the album will feature contributions from esteemed musicians like Richie Albright, Ralph Mooney, and Ashley Monroe, capturing the essence of Waylon’s musical peak.

A Process of Revival

“I’ve been waiting so long to share this with you,” Shooter expressed in his announcement. He elaborated on the meticulous journey of revisiting his father’s old tapes, detailing how he uncovered a treasure trove of music that recounts Waylon’s artistic brilliance. Recognizing the importance of authenticity, Shooter brought in four original members of his father’s band to help complete the unfinished tracks, bringing a sense of continuity to the project.

Emotional Reactions from Fans

Naturally, Shooter Jennings’ revelation stirred up a wave of nostalgia among Waylon fans, many of whom are eager to experience the forthcoming music. One fan expressed, “That’s music. That’s real. This is a true gift, Shooter. Thank you, brother. We need it,” reflecting the emotional resonance of the announcement. With much anticipation surrounding these unreleased tracks, fans are ready to celebrate the enduring legend of Waylon Jennings and his indelible mark on country music.

As we prepare for the new (old) Waylon Jennings music to hit the shelves, it’s clear that Shooter Jennings has not only honored his father’s legacy but also reignited a profound connection to his artistry for a new generation of listeners.