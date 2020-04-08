Home Celebrity News Watch Kylie Jenner’s ABCDEFG TikTok
Watch Kylie Jenner’s ABCDEFG TikTok

Kylie Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian’s legendary ABCDEFG minute on TikTok with Kris Jenner. The scene initially dropped in between Scott Disick and Kourtney on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Going onto TikTok has been an actual trip recently many thanks to every star ever before determining they’re expert dancers (and/or illusionists); however Kylie Jenner is below to save us. Kylie took a break from advertising her makeup to honor the world with the leisure of among one of the most legendary Keeping Up with the Kardashians scenes: Kourtney’s fight with Scott Disick, in which she says, the never-ceasing words “ABCDEFG I have to go.”

Watch Kylie’s TikTok listed below; however if you need a transcript I’m pleased to offer it:

Scott: “So, are we cool down? Like, are we in agreement?”

Kourtney: “ABCDEFG, I have to go.”

Scott: “What the hell does ABCDEFG indicate?”

Kourtney: “It’s simply an expression I such as to make use of…”

Scott: “Is that an actual expression?”

Kourtney: “That suggests the discussion is over.”

Okay, so this fantastic clip has been recreated a lot on TikTok (consisting of by Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson); however absolutely nothing beats Kylie having fun Kourtney and Kris playing Scott:

@kyliejenner

monday nights.

♬ original sound – jayschilter

Um, additionally, Kris Jenner and Kylie made this with Stormi, and I’ve saw it possibly ten times in a row. Mostly since I have extremely little else to do with my life now…

@kyliejenner

pew pew pew

♬ Pew Pew Pew – Auntie Hammy

More of this, please, however ’til then here are Cara and Ashley:

View this post on Instagram

ABCDEFG @caradelevingne

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

