Viola Davis Honored with Gregory Peck Award at San Diego Fest

Viola Davis, the celebrated actress and an EGOT winner, has been announced as the recipient of this year’s prestigious Gregory Peck Award for Cinematic Excellence at the San Diego International Film Festival. This honor recognizes her extensive contributions as an artist, activist, producer, philanthropist, and New York Times bestselling author.

Honoring a Remarkable Artist

Tonya Mantooth, CEO and artistic director of the festival, praised Davis, stating, “Viola Davis is one of the most extraordinary artists of our time. Her performances bring power, vulnerability and truth to every role, while her work beyond the screen has helped create opportunities for others. The Gregory Peck Award celebrates an enduring contribution to cinema, and Viola Davis embodies that legacy. We are honored to celebrate her remarkable artistry and impact.”

A Memorable Tribute

The award will be presented by Cecilia Peck during the Night of the Stars Tribute, kicking off the 25th anniversary of the San Diego International Film Festival on October 13. The festival has also revealed that Jesse Eisenberg’s “The Debut” will serve as the opening night film. Scheduled from October 13-18, the festival promises an array of cinematic offerings. Passes, tickets, and additional festival information can be found here.

Upcoming Film Event: Princess Mononoke

In addition to these celebrations, fans of animated cinema can look forward to the return of “Princess Mononoke” to theaters, directed by the acclaimed Hayao Miyazaki. As part of the Studio Ghibli Fest 2026, this epic fantasy film will feature a 4K restoration and will be screened from September 26-30 in both original Japanese and English-dubbed versions.

The story follows young warrior Ashitaka as he navigates the conflict between Lady Eboshi, the citizens of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke. The film’s English dub boasts an impressive cast, including Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Show Dates