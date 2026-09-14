Vimeo Elevates Short Film Grant to $300,000 Prize

Vimeo is excited to announce the launch of its second annual Short Film Grant Program, significantly increasing last year’s prize pool to $300,000. This grant will be generously awarded to five emerging filmmakers, providing them with vital funding to create original short films.

Support for Emerging Filmmakers

In addition to financial support, each of the five selected filmmakers will benefit from mentorship and access to essential resources designed to enhance their filmmaking journey and further their careers. “So many filmmakers attribute their success to the moment when someone took a chance on their work before the rest of the world knew their name. We want to create more of those opportunities,” stated Ina Pira, head of curation at Vimeo. “With Vimeo’s Short Film Grant, we’re looking to discover the next generation of filmmakers and give them the resources, encouragement, and community support they need to bring their creative vision to life.”

Selection Process and Timeline

Winners of the grant will be chosen by a newly assembled jury featuring respected industry figures, including filmmakers Kogonada, Josephine Deck, and Pete Ohs, along with producer Sarah Winshall and cinematographer Jomo Fray. Submissions for the Short Film Grant Program will open on September 21, 2023, via the Vimeo website, with the recipients being notified by March 15, 2024.

Building on Success

Last year’s inaugural program received an impressive response, attracting over 3,100 submissions. Supported by industry leaders such as Panavision, Other World Computing, AJA, and ShotDeck, this year’s grant further emphasizes Vimeo’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent.