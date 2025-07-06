Vijay’s Unique Approach: Insights from Dil Raju’s Perspective

Vijay’s unique work ethics, encapsulated in the phrase “Vijay has his own rules,” have garnered attention in the film industry, particularly during his collaboration with Dil Raju on the movie Varissu. While the film’s box office performance may not have been stellar, it marked an interesting phase in Vijay’s career. In a recent conversation, Dil Raju shed light on Vijay’s disciplined approach to filmmaking, showcasing how it contributes significantly to project management and production timelines.

Vijay’s Structured Approach to Filmmaking

During his interaction, Dil Raju elaborated on how Vijay navigates his film projects with a strict set of guidelines. “Vijay has his own rules and he is very strict,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of this framework in the filmmaking process. When they collaborated, Vijay dedicated six months to the project, committing 20 days a month exclusively to the film’s production. This structured approach ensures that not only does the film stay on schedule, but it also fosters an efficient working environment for everyone involved.

The Benefits for Producers and the Industry

According to Dil Raju, Vijay’s methodology is a tremendous asset for producers. “If every hero comes up with a similar approach, it is a golden opportunity for producers,” he noted. This kind of disciplined schedule places pressure on the entire crew—directors, producers, and technicians—to ensure that deadlines are met. With Vijay providing a consistent 15 to 20 days per month, pre-production can take the necessary time, while the actual shooting can proceed without unnecessary delays. This results in a more harmonious production cycle, a stark contrast to the broader challenges currently facing the Telugu film industry.

Future Projects and Industry Impact

As Dil Raju looks ahead, he’s excited to announce upcoming projects such as Thammudu, Rowdy Janardhana, and Yellamma. His remarks about Vijay’s disciplined approach raise important questions about future collaborations in the industry. If more stars take a leaf out of the book encapsulated in “Vijay has his own rules,” it could spark a positive shift in how films are produced, ultimately benefiting both the cast and crew.