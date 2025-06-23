Variety Triumphs: 16 SoCal Journalism Honors and Top Awards

Variety has once again demonstrated its journalistic excellence by securing 16 first-place awards at the SoCal Journalism Awards, including top honors for Best Website and Entertainment Journalist of the Year. This remarkable achievement underscores Variety’s position as a leading entertainment outlet, surpassing its previous year’s tally and setting a new benchmark.

Triumphant Night for Variety

The SoCal Journalism Awards ceremony, hosted by the Los Angeles Press Club at the Millennium Biltmore, saw a gathering of over 550 journalists. Variety, entering with an impressive 93 nominations across 56 categories, emerged as the most awarded publication of the night, doubling their wins from the previous year.

Among the standout accolades were Best Website for Variety.com and Entertainment Journalist of the Year awarded to Chris Willman, further cementing the publication’s reputation for excellence in entertainment journalism.

Recognizing Talented Individuals

A host of Variety contributors received accolades, reflecting the depth of talent across its team. Noteworthy winners included Daniel D’Addario, Jennifer Dorn, Owen Gleiberman, and Angelique Jackson. The art and photography department excelled, with Haley Kluge, Jennifer Dorn, and Ted Keller receiving multiple awards.

Haley Kluge and Jennifer Dorn’s work on Demi Moore‘s portrait and the Anna Taylor-Joy cover were celebrated, showcasing their innovative approach to magazine artistry.

Chris Willman’s Exceptional Achievements

Chris Willman’s prowess was broadly recognized, earning him four awards. In addition to Entertainment Journalist of the Year, he won Best Magazine Columnist and received honors for his music and theater features. His insightful coverage of Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour and Randy Newman’s “Faust” highlighted his narrative skill.

Other Prominent Winners

Chief film critic Owen Gleiberman, known for his incisive reviews, once again took home Best Film Criticism. Daniel D’Addario and Ramin Setoodeh jointly won for a compelling film feature, while Tatiana Siegel was honored for her profile on Pras Michél.

Additional awards went to Angelique Jackson, Emily Longeretta, and J. Kim Murphy, among others, for their engaging and thought-provoking contributions to entertainment journalism.

Celebrated Gala and Honorable Mentions

The event also featured honorary awards recognizing remarkable contributions to journalism and civic life. Bill Plaschke received a lifetime achievement award, and Clarissa Ward was honored for courage in journalism. A special recognition was given for coverage of the 2020 Wildfires, highlighting the collaborative efforts of local TV stations.

Variety’s success at the SoCal Journalism Awards signifies a year of growth and accomplishment, with the team achieving over 25 additional second- and third-place awards. The ceremony not only celebrated individual achievements but also the collective impact of journalism on society.