Kathy Bates Praises Demi Moore’s Performance in “The Substance”

Kathy Bates, known for her iconic roles in horror films, recently praised Demi Moore’s performance in “The Substance.” The 76-year-old actress admitted that she was impressed by her colleague’s portrayal and spoke about the importance of recognizing quality work within the horror genre.

Demi Moore, an Awards Season Favorite

At the Critics Choice Awards on February 7, 2025, both Kathy Bates and Demi Moore were honored for their performances. Moore, who starred in the horror-thriller “The Substance,” received five Oscar nominations, including Best Actress. During the post-event press conference, Bates discussed the growing recognition of horror at major awards ceremonies.

“I watched [The Substance] and I think it’s great. I’ve never thought of Demi as a popcorn actress,” Bates said. “She’s done a wonderful job, and I love seeing her receive recognition for it.”

Horror: An Often Underestimated Genre

Bates, who won an Academy Award in 1991 for her role in “Misery,” emphasized that “an authentic, profound performance is what truly speaks for itself, regardless of genre.” She commended Moore’s film for its bravery in tackling difficult subjects and the complexity of the character she portrayed.

Demi Moore has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award, making her a front-runner for the Best Actress Oscar. In her Critics Choice acceptance speech, Moore said, “This recognition isn’t just for me; it’s for what this film stands for. It confirms that horror as a genre can convey profound messages.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brad Goreski (@bradgoreski)

A Season of Change in the Film Industry

Kathy Bates noted that films like these, which blend horror elements with complex human themes, help shift perceptions of the genre. Bates remarked that when a film creates authentic characters the audience can relate to, it earns its place among the best, no matter the label attached to it.

Demi Moore’s performance in “The Substance” not only brought her recognition from peers and critics but also highlighted the significance of representing the horror genre at the highest level. Her Oscar nomination for Best Actress is proof that horror can deliver remarkable performances while addressing universal themes with depth and authenticity.