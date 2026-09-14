Unforgettable Moments from the 2025 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

The television world is alight with glamour as stars, writers, directors, and creative talents gather for the 78th Emmy Awards this evening. The iconic Peacock Theater at L.A. Live has transformed into a dazzling showcase for this much-anticipated event.

Star-Studded Attendees

The red carpet is bustling with a host of familiar faces, including acclaimed actress Lisa Kudrow, and “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph. Joining them are Noah Wyle, Rachel Sennott, Selena Gomez, and Cailee Spaeny, among others. Notable appearances also include Colman Domingo, Denée Benton, Richard Gadd, Adam Brody, Shabana Azeez, Supriya Ganesh, Abby Elliott, and Hanelle Culpepper, each adding their own flair to the evening’s festivities.

About the Ceremony

As the excitement builds ahead of the three-hour telecast, viewers eagerly await the show hosted by the talented Mariska Hargitay. With her iconic presence, she promises to make this year’s ceremony memorable.

Fashion Highlights on the Red Carpet

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are keen to see the stunning outfits that each star dons for the occasion. From glamorous gowns to sharp tuxedos, the red carpet serves as a stage for creative expression and trends in television fashion.

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